In the Wednesday edition report on conditions in the county jails, The Newport Plain Talk incorrectly reported that County Trustee Rob Mathis proposed a sales tax increase in order to pay for a new jail.
During a March forum Mathis said that the county could pay the annual debt expense of a new jail using an equivalent boon in tax revenue, already in progress.
The Plaint Talk apologizes for the error and is happy to make the correction.
