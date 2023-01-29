Religion and education often have been hand-in-hand through the years, although in more recent years, it seemed that each was pulling against the other. It was the work of the church that established the first formal educational program in Cocke County, and then various religious denominations established their own educational institutions.

Cocke County’s first school was Anderson Academy, which resulted from a legislative act dated Sep. 13, 1806, which designated the proceeds from the sale of public lands for an academy to be established in every county. At that time there were only 32 counties. The goals of these academies were to develop the moral and spiritual natures of the pupils, to emphasize cultural education and to develop a body of intelligent students.

