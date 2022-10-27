NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday.

The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of $760 million in bonds still must be approved by the Metro Nashville Council and Metro Sports Authority.

