Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during a practice session in Harrow, England, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 ahead the NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars at the Wembley stadium on Sunday. 

 Kin Cheung, AP Photo

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with "no limitations," coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Wilson was held out of last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.

