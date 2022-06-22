Fire singes the trees as pallets burn along the southern edge of property belonging to Demcor, Inc. Adjacent stacks are soaked with water to control the spread of flames. Firefighters on the scene say they still do not know how the fire started.
At least five fire departments respond to the scene, including units from Grassy Fork, Centerview, Parrottsville, Cosby and Cocke County Fire Department. Firefighters have to walk between stacks of wooden pallets to reach the back, where they are burning.
NEWPORT—Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire behind Demcor Inc. Pallet Manufacturing and Recycling on US-25E, which according to multiple eyewitness reports, began sometime Wednesday morning, most likely as a controlled fire.
Authorities later said they received a report that embers could have drifted from a controlled fire in a burn pit to dry wood sitting nearby.
By 4:15 p.m. at least five departments responded, including Grassy Fork, Centerview, Parrottsville, Cosby and Cocke County Fire Department.
As a tanker from Cosby showed up to help, firefighters were challenged with the task of battling the blaze from between stacks of wooden shipping pallets, navigating what Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway described over the radio as "a maze of pallets."
Several properties that look like homes are separated from the Demcor property by the tree line.
A citizen who did not want to be named for privacy reasons said she has driven by the Demcor lot and seen burning on numerous occasions.
A firefighter declined to give his name because he was not there to fight the fire, but said he does not know if businesses are required to get permits ahead of time.
The TN.gov website says burn permits are required between October 15 and May 15, and that only natural materials are allowed to be burned.
Treated woods, cardboard, couches, and other materials are illegal to burn under any condition. Only brush, sticks, leaves and other organic materials are allowed to be burned.
