Nashville Predators goalie Kevin Lankinen celebrates with Alexandre Carrier, left, and Mark Jankowski after the Predators defeated the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. 

 Larry MacDougal, AP Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which had lost seven of eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

