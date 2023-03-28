Tavares 1

Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) tries to deflect the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Zaleski, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Tavares scored two goals and added an assist, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Sunday night.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto, which has won two of its last three. The Maple Leafs are seven points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with Toronto having one game in hand. Auston Matthews had two assists.

