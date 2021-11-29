Newport Grammar School
Mrs. Myer's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
I’ve been kinda good so I’d like to have a doll house, dolls and doll clothes. Some sunglasses too. Please bring me a unicorn too. I promise to be good if you can bring me all this.
Love,
Emma Dick
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year! For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, some nerf guns, wrestling men, and a play-doh set to make pizzas. Can you also bring my brother a PS5? I will leave you some oreo cookies and milk!
Thank you Santa!
Carson Burgess
Dear Santa,
My Name is Ariyah Stewart. I’m 4 years old and what I want for Christmas is, a Fujifilm Insta Camera so I can take pictures of all of my Barbies. I also want a vanity with lots of make-up to go with it. I love make-up and lipstick. Last I would love a Barbie Fashionista Doll with a prosthetic leg aka Robot Leg because that makes her have super powers.
Thank you Santa!
Love,
Ariyah Stewart
Dear Santa,
Thank You God for giving me my Mom, Dad, brother, Grandma, Grandpa, & uncle. For this Christmas, I want a big battery run mustang that go fast, very fast. I want it in red color. No I want blue color. I want a little scooter for my brother. My grandpa wants a new Honda because his car is old. My uncle wants a new truck. Santa will need to buy a new 18-wheeler, because he will need it to bring me all my gifts. My dad wants a tractor and a gas run 4-wheeler so I can ride with him. Please get my brother a small slow running car, so we can race. Thank you Santa for bringing me my gift.
Om Patel
Dear Santa,
I want a makeup kit and hair set to go with my vanity. I like Barbies and Barbie houses. They’re my favorite right now. Maybe a paint set to fingerpaint and playdoh.
Thank you,
P.S. Some Barbie clothes too
Maddalyn Davis
Dear Santa,
I would like legos, dinosaurs, and cars and I would like Santa to bring my sister some makeup.
Love,
Joshua Manning
Dear Santa,
I would like a big monster truck with more cars. I would like a new puppy for me, my brother, and sisters. I want new nerf guns for me and my daddy so he can play with me. I want a new phone for my mommy. I would like a bigger house for my nanny. I want a big dirt bike for my papaw so he can go riding with me.
Lyam Sprague
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper Worex. I would like a white Xbox with a controller and games. I also want a soft animal dog toy and a new backpack.
Love,
Harper Worex
Dear Santa,
Can you give me some presents? Little toys, cocomelon with green eyes, and baby bubbles. I am a good girl. Santa you are nice.
Holly Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot dinosaur, a remote control race car, and a mega pop it. I will have your favorite cookies, chocolate milk, and carrots for the reindeer.
Jacob Hartsell
Dear Santa,
Here’s a few things I would like for Christmas
1. Nintendo Switch
2. Driving with Ryan game
3. But most of all for Uncle Benji to get better and be home for Christmas.
Britton Huffhines
Dear Santa,
My name is Daniel Bowden and I am 4 years old. I would like to have a marble maze and am iPad for Christmas this year please.
Thanks!
Daniel Bowden
Dear Santa,
I want a card that says “I Love Myla” for Christmas please. I also want a baby doll that looks like me, with some princess dresses. Please bring my brother some cars. I want some art things so I can make crafts and draw pictures. Thank you for bringing presents and snow.
Myla Coakley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Baby Alive doll, a trampoline, a giant ball, and a unicorn stuffed animal. Please bring my brother Kashlyn some Hot Wheels cars and a Baby Shark toy for Lux. Also, bring a Batman toy for Rylee.
Maelynn Robinson
Dear Santa,
I would like for you to bring me a monster truck, Spiderman ride on toy, and Spiderman stuff. I have been a good bot this year. Please bring my little brothers a bunch of toys so they can stay out of mine. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
P.S. Bring my Mommy a pair of UGGS.
Jaevean Stewart (August)
Mrs. Wyatt's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I would liKe soMe slime arts And crafts learning books. I would LIKe a blinger and something for my dog.
thank you
Love
Kaylee Chambers
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and a new kitchen to play with my sisters. I want to go to Disney World and see all the lights and meet the Incredibles. I have been very good this year. If you stop at my house I will give you cookies and milk.
Serenity Adkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia and I am six years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would please like a Polly Pocket Castle and a music box.
Amelia Reece
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Gabe and I have been a good boy this year. I would like an alphabet puzzle, sugar cookies, a computer and a purple iPhone.
Thanks,
Gabriel Swann
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and would like a new blanket, some new clothes and a stuffed puppy. I would like Ruger and Sadie to get a chew toy and dog bones. I want a Kavu bag to put stuff in when me and mommy go on walks
Ava Whitten
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I want a computer really bad. Since I’m getting a computer, I want to be nice and get another computer for Kalli. And last thing, I want to be rich. I want to be a billionaire. Oh and I want candy to rain from the sky. And I want a big, big, big nerf gun. That’s it. Thank you Santa.
Mason Crowder
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year Santa! I want a LOL house. I really want a ride on horsey that moves. I want nine-teen dollars. Also, a little puppy that moves. Somes pretty jewelry. A toy tool set to be able to fix things. I want a big Elsa doll.
Thank you Santa!
Love,
Marley Sue Fish
Dear Santa
I’ve been very good this year. Can I please have legos, a stuffy horse, rainbow blocks, and a new cup to drink out of at school? I really LOVE dinosaurs. I would like a Velociraptor Blue, Spinosaurus, Indominus Rex, and a really big T-Rex. I also want a Megalodon. I would like these creatures also: a dolphin, zebra, lion, tiger, dogs, goat, and a real pet bunny. My dog Sunni needs a stuffy toy. Jed needs a stuffy sock. My brother, Logan, needs a new Xbox controller to play games. My mommy needs flowers. Papaw and JonJon already got something. Bring my teacher Mrs. Wyatt a rainbow cup. One more thing I want red luggage. Please be safe! I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.
Kaiden Rice
Dear Santa,
I would like 6 mini brands, a pink Santa hat, books that I can read to PopPop, a gift for PopPop, pink playdoh, red gloves like Santa, a pink princess crown, new glue sticks, new pencils, new games for switch, new markers, a baby Christmas hat for my sister, pink bedroom stuff, bubbles, Barbies, Pokemon for switch, new switch case, baby Yoda toy.
Aurora Williamson
Dear Santa,
I would like some new golf clubs, a big tablet with a green case, and some blue slime. I’d also like to have some new hunting boots. I want a blue scooter that goes really fast, and some new Nike clothes. I have a new baby sister, please bring her a new bottle so she won’t cry so much, and some new clothes for her. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Lakelon Talley
Dear Santa,
Hey my name is Jaxon Effler and I have been pretty good this year. I hope you are doing well. This year I would like some Hot Wheels and a track for the Hot Wheels. I would also like a Buzz Lightyear, a red Power Ranger with a sword, and a new Power Ranger suit to wear. I also want a Lego Ninjago. If you can I would like a playhouse for outside and a Tank Power Wheel. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Jaxon Effler
Mrs. Baxter's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year! Would you please bring me an Elsa playhouse, a toy reindeer, and a new puppy toy. I would also like a pony that I can ride and a talking dog. Could you please bring a giant race car for my brothers? I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Sincerely,
Sawyer Barber
Dear Santa,
How is Chippy? How are you and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas this year, I would like some Bluey toys and some bigger beast feet. I would also like some toy minnows and some Hot Wheels cars. Could I also have a pet reindeer? For other kids, could you bring them two whole turkeys and Hot Wheels cars and a toy dancer? Thank you! I hope you stay safe!
Sincerely,
Rhett Boggs
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a toy unicorn and a koala stuffed animal, a fuzzy blanket, and a diffuser for my room. I would also like a stick horse for more fun in the backyard. I’ll make sure to leave you lots of milk and cookies and maybe you can get me more pickles...and a toy giraffe. I promise I’ll be good. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Olivia Burns
Dear Santa,
I think I tried to be a good boy. I try hard in school. I would like a car with claws on it. I wish I had play-doh. You can bring my brothers and sister a present too. My dogs and sheep would like treats too. We will leave milk and chocolate chip cookies for you.
Sincerely,
Brayden Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
My name is Aidan and I am 5 years old. I hope you have had a wonderful year and that you have had lots of hot chocolate. For Christmas this year, I would like a blue drone with a remote control. I also would like an airplane with wheels. I have been really good this year. Please bring a toy airplane for my baby brother Kendrick. Thank you Santa, have a safe trip.
Love,
Aidan Donley-Matthews
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are well. My name is Kaileigh Effler and I’ve been a really good girl this year. I help my Mom and Dad anytime I can and really love to help! This year for Christmas I would like for you to bring me a play cash register so I can help my mom with her new business. I would also like a new teddy bear, a V-tech camera, a Vampirina, an Elsa costume, and a new purse. I would like a swing set to play on outside. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaileigh Effler
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy.. I want a LOL wishing ball, Peppa Pig camper, Barbie jeep, Baby Alive and stroller and baby doll bed. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Paighton Grooms
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lala Loopsy doll and some books, a new jacket and new shirts. Also, I would like to meet JoJo Siwa, she’s awesome, also a JoJo Siwa doll and a Gabby’s dollhouse.
Love,
Lily Hartsell
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like legos, real baby Yoda, BB8, Space Jam toys, Star Wars toys, 3 skateboards, games, PS5, Smashers egg, Nintendo Switch.
Sincerely,
Cruz Kyker
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I’ve heard, if you brush your teeth, you will be on the nice list. I want a Barbie girl dream house with water changing colors. I want a box of slime I have to make by myself. I want a Barbie girl dreamhouse that has a bathtub, clothes and a bed so I can play dress up with my Barbies. Also, could you bring me some nail polish and some make-up of my own and some Barbies for my house too please? I will leave you some milk and cookies out next to the tree. Thank you!
P.S. I’ll leave out some carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Layla Kyker
Dear Santa,
I love you! Please bring me Power Ranger stuff, Lyzah a new dollhouse, and Gracelyn make-up. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Aden Messer
Dear Santa,
I want a bunch of LEGOS, Hot Wheels, PlayStation 4 games, and a bunch of Target gift cards. Please bring my little brother, Weston, a bunch of toys too.
Sincerely,
Hunter Shults
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeer, but Rudolph is my favorite. I have been very good this year. I want a new mini kitchen, make-up, a tea party set, a tumbling mat, and real princess castle. I also want a picture with Santa. Oh and a flip bar. Merry Christmas Santa! I love you!
Love,
Blakelee Williamson
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! For Christmas I would like an Ana dress, it is purple. I would also like Ana and Elsa barbie dolls and a Barbie camper. A toy reindeer would be nice. Please bring a Madden game for my brother. My sister likes Barbies too. I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Blake Norton
