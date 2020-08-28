NEWPORT—Members of the Newport Utilities Board of Directors met Tuesday afternoon where they received updates from various departments.
One major topic of discussion was the organization’s broadband project.
Broadband Department Manager Chris Calhoun told the board there are currently 1,100 customers on the waiting list for fiber installation.
A total of 600 of those are for fiber service, and the other 500 are looking to connect through the fixed wireless option.
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, said doing all of the installs at once would not be economically feasible. NU is currently averaging 10 installs per week for those that are waiting for broadband connection. COVID-19 restrictions have also slowed the process.
“When you do all your installs at once there is a high cash flow going out,” Williford said.
“You usually don’t make money in that first year because of that. We have to do our installs at a slower pace. There can’t be too much cash flow out with a regulatory agency looking at us.”
In October of 2019, members of the board were told the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s office had launched an investigation into the utility for “alleged irregularities”.
Federal investigators arrived at Newport Utilities on Tuesday, July 28, as part of the ongoing investigation.
Few details on the investigation have surfaced because of a gag order placed on the board by the Comptroller’s Office.
According to Williford, Rodefer Moss, the utilities’ certified public accountants, will be performing their annual review over the coming weeks and months.
The TVA has also requested a special audit be performed. Williford said that audit would not be finished by the October deadline, but the TVA has given a new deadline of December 31.
He said they would like to see a “positive cash flow” coming from NU.
“Until the TVA is comfortable we will have to work through what we’ve got in terms of installs for broadband,” Williford said.
“We need to show we can get the project back on track.”
Board member Jeff Fancher told Williford he is concerned that third party companies are expanding their internet options in the county.
Williford said NU’s goal is to provide access to those in the community that are underserved.
“It’s a balancing act when a regulatory agency is involved, and we need to convince them of what we are doing here. We are not out here trying to make a ton of money for the utility.
“It should break everyone’s heart that there are children out there that we can’t get to, who are not going to be able to continue school if we have a big COVID outbreak. Our whole goal with this is to reach the underserved in the community.”
Gov. Bill Lee recently awarded $61 million in Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grants across the state.
NU was not chosen to receive any of the federal dollars.
Calhoun told the board he is looking for feedback as to why the utility wasn’t chosen.
“We are a little disappointed, and are looking for information and feedback as to why we didn’t get it,” Calhoun said.
“They wanted projects that were shovel ready before the end of the year. I don’t know what the evaluation process was like for this. Hopefully we can find out and capitalize on it in the future. Broadband is at the forefront during this pandemic era.”
During the meeting board members gave their approval for several items including a bid of $115,000 for herbicide spraying to be performed by U.S. Applicators. This will be done in an effort to minimize the amount of trimming that is needed along transmission lines.
The spraying will take place before the end of the year per the contract.
The board also approved an increase in bulk water rates of 32 cents. The new price per 1,000 gallons will be $4.20 for Webb Creek, Dandridge and Sevier County Utility. NU sells the water at a set cost plus an additional 15%. The overage rate for those areas would be $5.48.
NU’s next monthly board meeting will be held on Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.