COCKE COUNTY—District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn advises that on March 22, 2021, Jasmine Prevost, age 28, pled guilty in Cocke County Circuit Court to Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a minor, a Class B felony.
The Honorable Carter S. Moore, Circuit Court Judge for Cocke County, Tennessee imposed a sentence of 10 years at 100%. The defendant will have to register as a Violent Sexual Offender.
The case was investigated by Detective Jason Ramsey of the Newport Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tanya D. Thornton with the assistance of Victim/Witness Coordinator Kim Hudson.
General Dunn would like to commend Detective Ramsey of the Newport Police Department, Child Protective Services Investigator Tiffany Pierce, Rebecca Ratcliff of Safe Harbor CAC, and Shannon Morris, CFCE, CMDE of the LC.AC. Taskforce for their dedication to helping children of violent crimes.
