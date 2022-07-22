Tennessee NCAA Infractions Football

Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, July 18, 2018. The NCAA on Friday, July 22, 2022, charged Tennessee with 18 recruiting violations involving allegations of illegal cash, gifts and benefits given under fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

 AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The NCAA on Friday charged Tennessee with 18 major rules violations involving allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The school has until Oct. 20 to respond to the Level I violations, the most serious by NCAA standards, according to the letter it received from the association's enforcement staff.

