NEWPORT—A beaming Betty Lou Norton of Dandridge came into The Newport Plain Talk office to present her winning bingo card last Wednesday afternoon. She had filled the bottom row to win a $25 prize for completing a horizontal line.
Less than an hour later, Faye Large of Newport won $25 for being the first to complete a vertical column, which happened to be in the “B” column.
The bingo game continues since there are more prizes to win at this writing. Cash prizes of $25 will be awarded to the first player who submits their card to the Plain Talk with outside edges (16) filled or creates the shape of an “X”. One lucky player who fills all the spaces on his or her card will receive a grand prize of $500. The game will be ongoing until all prizes have been awarded.
