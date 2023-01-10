Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responds to questions from reporters at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans blew a massive lead atop the AFC South with a seven-game skid to end the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans enter the offseason at their earliest point since the 2018 season with more questions than wins, and they must hire a general manager before they can start figuring out their future.

The Titans ended a streak of six straight winning seasons by losing their final seven games to finish 7-10, their worst record since going 3-13 in 2015. Owner Amy Adams Strunk hired her first general manager, Jon Robinson, after that season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.