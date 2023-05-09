Tennessee SB 1

Last Saturday, the Tennessee softball team claimed the 2023 SEC regular season title, the second in program history and first since 2007.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols clinched their second SEC regular-season title on Saturday – the program’s first since 2007 – with a 4-2 victory over South Carolina at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Under the direction of head coach Karen Weekly, Tennessee led the conference wire-to-wire in its pursuit of the league crown. The Lady Vols displayed excellence throughout the season, sweeping four SEC series and winning seven.

