NEWPORT—What began as an image posted to Facebook, has led to politically charged remarks in the comment section, gossip in the community and finally to an October 28 television interview with WVLT, a CBS affiliate station in Knoxville.
The Facebook post features a photograph of Sheriff Armando Fontes appearing to work a side job directing traffic in White Pine, while wearing a White Pine Police Department uniform. Fontes, who confirmed he does in fact work on the side for White Pine, insisted that what he is doing is common in police work, and went into greater detail, saying he wants to see the truth reported in The Newport Plain Talk.
“It’s all politically motivated by a disgruntled ex-employee that’s announced his candidacy,” Fontes said. “That is the one who actually put the original post out on the Internet.”
Fontes was referring to a former Cocke County deputy named Hollis Emmons, 47, who can be found on Facebook, where he has posted images of his campaign poster for Sheriff, and pictures of Fontes working in White Pine this year.
Emmons can be seen posting the same image at least five times consecutively last week in the days leading up to the WVLT interview with Fontes. The photos have received hundreds of comments and shares.
“Based on what I’m being told, he thinks he can hurt another candidate that’s running for office by defaming me and by trying to make him look bad. This is all political motivation.”
Fontes also said Emmons is angry at him after Fontes disciplined him over mistreatment of employees in the workplace. Fontes said Emmons resigned before he could terminate him.
“He was in a supervisory position,” Fontes said. “He was very insubordinate, using profane language toward them, and made some very lewd comments toward one of the clerical staff.”
Fontes said that because Emmons has no platform on which to run, he is attacking, making accusations and casting Fontes in a negative light, in an effort to harm the candidacy of Chief Deputy C.J. Ball, who currently works directly under Fontes.
“He’s trying to portray to the community that I’m working at another agency all the time, and that I’m never here.”
Fontes said he contributes about 15 hours per month to White Pine, generally on the weekends, and usually at night, when they need the most help.
WVLT broadcast images of a White Pine payroll document from June showing Fontes working 12 hours on two consecutive weeks, and a third week showing 16 hours. Up to that point in the year, the sheet showed a calendar year-to-date taxable gross income of $1,847.
The printout showed Fontes making $12 per hour in White Pine, indicating that in the 22 weeks between January 1 and June 5, Fontes worked 154 hours, or – if he worked every week – an average of seven hours per week.
“It just so happened that this past week, this department was dealing with COVID-related issues,” he said. “With officers being out, they’re short-staffed. They have other part-time officers they can rely on, but they were not able to get any of them to work and asked me if I could come in and work.”
Fontes said he was hesitant to accept the work, because people had already been misconstruing it online, but that a sense of duty, networking, and reciprocity guided him to continue accepting work with their department.
“The reason that I’m able to call any surrounding agency is because of our working relationship, and because of the fact that we help them, they help us. We all serve people that are frequenting all of our counties,” he said.
“It’s about building bridges, not making allegations and falsehoods. We can’t just focus on Cocke County only. We have to focus on all of our counties together, because we’re supposed to be 95 strong, last time I checked.”
‘95 strong’ refers to the practice of mutual cooperation shared by all 95 counties in Tennessee.
“People need to realize that the city of White Pine actually sent officers to our community to work and help, whenever we had the George Floyd protests downtown,” Fontes said.
During that event he said that for two days, Hamblen County, Jefferson County and White Pine sent officers to assist.
Fontes said White Pine also sent officers to assist him and his S.W.A.T. team during the night when a sex offender was barricaded in a Parrottsville home, refusing to come out.
He then cited another case of a stabbing in Cocke County, where the suspect was discovered in White Pine and officers there spent more than six hours working to bring the person into custody for Cocke County.
“You have an agency that sends resources and helps us, and they’re going through a difficult time and they needed help,” he said. “With me having a very proficient, qualified administrative staff that can operate and run things in my absence, I said ‘yeah, I’ll go help you,’ and then the haters decided to try to defame me, and put me down, and try to make me look bad – and also try to make another person in our office look bad – by misleading people with a photograph. They’re not giving the full story. They’re giving a very small glimpse of the truth.”
According to rules published by the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, required actions must be taken when there are breaks in full-time employment, but P.O.S.T. has no rules about officers doing extra work on the side.
“White Pine has some officers that work part-time for Dandridge City,” he said. “Hamblen County has an officer who works for White Pine. Cocke County has officers working for a couple of other agencies part time.”
About 80% of American law enforcement agencies permit their officers to moonlight, or work a second job, according to a 2016 article by Seth W. Stoughton, associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
It is the first article of its kind to provide an empirical assessment of non-federal law enforcement officers moonlighting in the U.S. The article states that tens of thousands of officers at those agencies log millions of hours every year at a second job.
Fontes said that as sheriff, he is allowed to adjust his schedule as needed.
There have been times where he pulled a night shift, for example, when he said he was called to work a Sunday night, working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Fontes said when he got off at six, he went home and slept four hours, got back up, and went to work at the Sheriff’s office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the same day.
“It’s a heck of a long day,” he said. “It’s amazing what a Monster energy drink will do.”
Fontes said statutorily he is not required to work a 40-hour week, but he normally does, and that there are times when he works 55 to 60-hour weeks. For now, he said he is doing additional work for Cocke County to bring in new funds.
Fontes said he is undergoing training through a program that will net the county $20,000 in state grant money, based on his attendance and participation in programs like those offered through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
He said his job is to manage the department, ensuring that all operational needs are met and supervisors are doing their jobs, and seeing that the department is in compliance with state standards.
“I’m doing all that,” he said. “I’m constantly managing this department. I’m constantly assisting my officers and helping them to ensure that operational needs are met. During certain high profile cases we have, I’m right there in the midst of it working it with them. That is what I’ve been doing for the past several years.”
Fontes said social media, and particularly Facebook, empowers the ignorant, and became a tool that is used to manipulate lies and fabricate falsehoods.
“I like to call it ‘Falsebook,’” he said. “They get on Falsebook and make outlandish lies and accusations. They talk about how we don’t care about the jail, and we’re not doing anything at the jail. That’s not true. I have yet another drug rehabilitation program going on in my jail right now, that’s being managed by me and my staff.”
He said he can’t help that social media is designed to spread misinformation to consumers willing to believe it, but with regard to the materials being published about him, he said there are only a couple of categories of people spreading those materials online.
“The ones that try to spread it and continue to propagate it are generally people we’ve dealt with from a criminal standpoint, or people that have political ambitions that spend more time running their mouth about others, rather than worrying about their own conduct, their own behavior,” he said. “It’s really quite pathetic, and if more people would be constructive in this community and learn to unify, this community would be better off.”
In a written statement Fontes said although he is proud of the shared successes between himself and his staff – seeing crime go down, officers receiving better pay and equipment, and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office garnering the respect of other agencies – over time he lost the desire to seek a fourth term as sheriff because of politics.
“I have never liked politics, but I love serving as an officer, so I have decided to not serve in a fourth term,” he stated.
He said on the phone that when he ran for office, he ran to make a change in the community, and better the department.
“Unfortunately, I had to get involved in the political atmosphere,” he said. “By nature, by heart, I’m a police officer. I’m not some politician. I’m a worker. I’ve always worked more than one job, and always done so much more. I don’t do anything from a mediocre standpoint. When I do things, I give 110%.”
Fontes said he feels burned out, but intends to continue serving in the capacity of an officer. He said he enjoyed the work, but that he is the first sheriff in Cocke County that had to manage the department under constant scrutiny and insults by individuals on social media networks.
“All the prior sheriffs never had to deal with social media. Unfortunately, and sadly, there are a lot of people who believe everything they see on Falsebook. It’s not the truth,” he said. “To me this job is not about power. It’s not about being the sheriff. It is not about the pay.”
Fontes said his approach to the job has been about serving people, making a difference and making a change.
“I am just now finishing my 25th year in law enforcement here in this community,” he said. “It really has been a pleasure. I have gotten to know a lot of wonderful people. Our community does have a lot of very good people. I hate that I’m not going to be able to serve them, because the people in this community deserve the best. I’ve given them so much. I’ve given 110%. I’m thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and it’s just time for me to do something different.”
Fontes said although he has a good working relationship with communities in the region, and he has not yet decided where he wants to continue doing police work. He said he wants to see Cocke County elect a person of integrity who will treat their employees with dignity and respect so they will be motivated to serve the people of this community.
“If we get a good, proactive, very strong, moral, hardworking and honest sheriff, I will volunteer my services and continue to help serve in this community, but if we get one of the good ol’ boys, and they just simply disrupt all the great work that’s been done, I’m not going to be a part of something that’s a joke,” he said. “Wherever the lord sends me, and I wind up, I’m going to be a huge asset to that community.”
White Pine Chief of Police Chad Cotter could not be reached for comment after repeated attempts.
Hollis Emmons, who originally posted the images to Facebook, could not be reached for comment after numerous repeated attempts.
