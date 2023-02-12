On Friday night, both Cocke County basketball teams bounced back from their Greeneville losses by finishing the regular season with wins over Morristown East.
The Lady Red pulled out a 62-55 win after clawing back in the second half.
On Friday night, both Cocke County basketball teams bounced back from their Greeneville losses by finishing the regular season with wins over Morristown East.
The Lady Red pulled out a 62-55 win after clawing back in the second half.
The Fighting Cocks, meanwhile, won 63-61 off a game-winning bucket from Baylor Baxter.
For the Lady Red, this win marked another night of struggles with free throws and layups — a theme with a cause that coach Chris Mintz can’t quite seem to pinpoint.
“The more we’ve worked on it the worse we’ve gotten,” he said. “We’ll put them in pressure in practice. But I think we’re in our own heads right now.
“It’s going to end up costing us one day, but I can’t ever fault their effort. That makes up for a lot of weaknesses.”
Indeed it does, as the Lady Red found a way to overcome those struggles with their win over the Hurricanes.
The Fighting Cocks pulled out a big win as well, and Baxter’s moment — a floater with nine seconds left on the clock — was a gratifying moment for the senior.
“Awesome to see him get a game-winning bucket for us,” said coach Casey Ragan. “He does a lot of the stuff that goes unnoticed by the average fan each night out.
“Whether it’s helping rotate defensively, rebounding, or just being that voice of calm out on the floor, he does a lot. Extremely happy to see Baylor get rewarded with a big bucket like that.”
Kyler Hayes led the way with 27 points, as Cocke County responded from a difficult week that featured a gritty effort Tuesday, as well as what could have been a demoralizing night at Claiborne Monday.
The Fighting Cocks remained undeterred through it all.
“Given how the week started to where we ended, just a testament to those guys persevering through the adversity,” said Ragan. “They never quit and I’m proud of the way they responded after losing Monday.”
Now, both Cocke County teams enter this week’s district tournament as 2-seeds after falling to Greeneville.
They also both face Grainger on Saturday, with the Lady Red playing at 6 p.m. before the Fighting Cocks take the floor at 7:30.
Each team has handled the Grizzlies with ease in both matchups this season.
Still, the postseason brings a new kind of focus and renewed vigor — and things are no different for Mintz’s and Ragan’s teams.
“They always say it’s hard to beat a team three times and this is no different,” summarized Ragan. “Grainger is well coached and will be prepared for Saturday. It’s a one-game season from here on out. That’s the mindset we’re taking.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.