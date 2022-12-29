Tenn MBB 1
OXFORD, Miss. – Lockdown defense in the second half and an explosive offensive effort from Santiago Vescovi proved to be the difference Wednesday, as No. 7 Tennessee escaped with a win at Ole Miss Wednesday in its SEC opener, 63-59.

The Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) fell behind by as many as 10 points in the first half and trailed for nearly 22 minutes of game time but were able to secure their first true road win of the season and begin conference play in the win column.

