NEWPORT—Following the Aug. 4 election, The Newport Plain Talk was contacted by individuals who expressed concern regarding the legal residency of Cocke County Election Commission member Betty Whitson, who has served as a commissioner since 2016.
The Cocke County Election Commission is appointed by the State Election Commission on the recommendation of the local representative - State Sen. Steve Southerland or State Rep. Jeremy Faison.
Whitson was reappointed to the election commission in April 2021. At the time of her reappointment, she disclosed that she was staying with family on a temporary basis and intended to return to Cocke County as soon as she could.
What does state law say about that?
T.C.A. § 2-1-112. “County election commissioners must be registered voters who have been residents of the state for five years and residents of the county for which they are appointed for two years (with an exception for counties with a population between 276,000 and 277,000). Elected officials, employees of elected officials and employees of a state, county, municipal, or federal government body or agency are not eligible to serve on the election commission. However, this statute does not disqualify the following people: a notary public, employees of county or city school systems who do not work directly under the supervision of an elected official, or a member of a reserve unit of the U. S. armed services or National Guard, unless on active duty.”
T.C.A. § 2-1-112. (a)(4) “A person does not lose residence if, with the definite intention of returning, the person leaves home and goes to another country, state or place within this state for temporary purposes, even if of one or more years of duration."
Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard has contacted Whitson and asked her to clarify her residency and whether she intends to return to Cocke County on a full-time basis.
Commissioner Whitson told Blanchard she still intends to return to Cocke County on a full-time basis and is working with a realtor who is helping her search for a home that meets her needs.
Whitson’s home in Newport was sold in August 2020 according to property records. She and her son purchased a home in Kingsport, located in Sullivan County, in October 2020, according to the Tennessee Property Data website.
The Plain Talk called Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office on Monday, Aug. 15, and spoke with someone in the division that oversees elections. That call was then transferred to Director of Communications Julia Bruck.
Bruck said to send an email regarding the matter along with the questions. Via the email Bruck was asked if there had been complaints filed with the state questioning Whitson’s residency, as callers had alleged to The Plain Talk staff, and if the elections division of Hargett’s office would like to provide any additional information or input regarding the matter.
When there was no response regarding the email request, Bruck was emailed again on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and asked for a comment. The email also told Bruck that an article was going to be published regarding the matter. As of Friday, Aug. 19, The Plain Talk still has not received a response from Bruck or anyone in the Secretary of State’s office.
Blanchard said, “While I am not the appointing authority that handles the appointment of the members of the County Election Commission, Ms. Whitson told me this morning (Monday, Aug. 15) that if she has not returned to Cocke County on a full-time basis by the time the State Election Commission reappoints County Election Commission members in April 2023 that she will not seek reappointment to the Cocke County Election Commission.”
