scholarship winners smile for a picture at Cosby's senior honors ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School. Pictured from left to right on the front row: Katie Myers, Kaymen Moss, Kinley Coggins, Bethany Seymour, Annaleece McNabb, Shelby Wallen, Jasmine Peralta and Alison Smith. Left to right on the second row: Karlie Clark, Ruth Sprouse, Emily Allen, Shaydan O'Dell, Nate Joyce, Paxton Coggins and Samuel Reece. Left to right on the back row: Caylin Henderson, Koy Baracca, Brayden Hall, Iverson Poe, Allie Sheldon and Marshall Alford.
Cosby senior Kaymen Moss smiles alongside athletic director and head football coach Levi Cooper after winning the High School Heisman Award at Cosby's senior honors ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School.
scholarship winners smile for a picture at Cosby's senior honors ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School. Pictured from left to right on the front row: Katie Myers, Kaymen Moss, Kinley Coggins, Bethany Seymour, Annaleece McNabb, Shelby Wallen, Jasmine Peralta and Alison Smith. Left to right on the second row: Karlie Clark, Ruth Sprouse, Emily Allen, Shaydan O'Dell, Nate Joyce, Paxton Coggins and Samuel Reece. Left to right on the back row: Caylin Henderson, Koy Baracca, Brayden Hall, Iverson Poe, Allie Sheldon and Marshall Alford.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Winners of the Levi Dunn Memorial Scholarship pose for a picture at Cosby's senior awards ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Cosby valedictorians Kaymen Moss and Katie Myers smile alongside salutatorian Annaleece McNabb during Cosby's senior awards ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Cosby senior Kaymen Moss smiles alongside athletic director and head football coach Levi Cooper after winning the High School Heisman Award at Cosby's senior honors ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Cosby senior and Mission of Hope scholarship recipient Kinley Coggins smiles for a picture at Cosby's senior honors ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cosby High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.