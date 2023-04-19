Hello everyone. I hope you had a good Easter.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas from North Carolina spent Friday and Saturday nights with me.
My Friday supper guests were Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, and Dora Kate Stokely.
On Saturday, my supper guests were Rodney Haney and Curtis, Mary Lou, Nicholas, Lily, Anthony, Wendy, and Tyler.
Sunday dinner guests at the home of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Cherish Sperlin, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Haney and Dylan and Noah, Riley Henderson, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Haney and son, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins, Jeff Strom, Doris Stokely, and Deana Henderson. Everyone enjoyed the dinner.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas went to Georgia on the Monday after Easter and spent a week.
Henry Haney had been very sick and passed away on Friday, April 14. The family needs prayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Clint Shelton celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on the April 18. I hope they have many more.
Get well wishes to Phyllis Slinko in New Jersey. She is in the nursing home and is very sick. The family needs prayers.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Joe Ball, who passed away.
I would also like to send our sympathy to the family of Hilda Coggins, who passed away. The family has our prayers.
Happy belated birthday to Cotton Gentry on April 15. I hope he has many more.
Joe Stokely ate lunch on Easter with Cindy Jackson and Destiny, Katrina, and Austin.
Get well wishes to Tim Hall. He needs prayers.
Anthony and Wendy Haney visited Tim and Daris.
