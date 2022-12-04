Edgemont Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Ms. Gorenflo
Dear Santa,
Can I please can I have a Sqishmelo and Pokemon cards.
Evelyn Akers
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa!! My name is Karsyn. Can you please bring me lights for my bed room, pokemon cards, a camera, sonic and naruto posters, and lots of shoes. I have been very good.
I hope I get to see you Christmas night.
Tell the elves I said Hi!
Love, Karsyn
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I have tried to be nice. I have kept my room clean this year. For Cristmas I want a tv, dog, goldfish, outside playground.
Ivey Davis
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas. I hope you have had a great year. This year I am 6 years old and I am in 1st grade. I have been pretty good all year. I am really hoping I get Pokemon cards, remote control snake and a remote control dinosaur. I really hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, Adrian
P.S. Say hi to the reindeer for me.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I hope you are doing well. If possible I would like a Roblox toy, a big car (Power Wheel), and some Christmas candy. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoovac nognd. I also want a spongebob game. Col a bring me a tablet. And I want a ps4.
Lincoln Holt
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a Spiderman playset. Spiderman web shooter, the Little pony set for my sister, power ranger lego set for my brother, Spider man phone.
Blake Keasling
Dear Santa,
Hope you are having a good season. I have a few things I would like to have. If possible, I would like: Yoga mat, Barbie Dream house, clothes, socks, cute hair bows, makeup, watch (Hello Katty), girly coloring books, and a big box of color pencils.
Thank you.
Love, Aria Ogle
Dear Santa,
I want a Iron spiderman toy. A remote control motorcycle. A powerwheel four wheeler. A stuffed Dragon. A toy Santa.
Aiden Paris
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want baby dog, talking parrot, giggly dog game. I-Phone 14. I-Phone 13.
Isaac Reece
Dear Santa,
I want a tiny thohan. I want a tool set so I can work with Daddy. I want my front teeth. I want a skool for my chey.
J. Saylor
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. I love you. How is the Northpole? I would like to ask for a new nerf gun and Army men please. But I hav bin very good.
Levi Sharpston
Dear Santa,
I am so happy for Christmas. Can you please get me the Uno game, encanto Isobela dress, and disney Zombies movie. Please bring my brother a bike with a helmet. I will leave milk and cookies, and carrots for the reindeer.
Sadie Stewart
Dear Santa,
Hi. I have been good this year. I hope you are good. Please can I have a Barbie dream camper. Computer and boat. And for ever one to get wot they want. Hope eve rone has a Merry Christmas!
Love, Aria Webb-Watson
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you?
I have been good this year.
I want to ask you for a new kitchen set. Maybe you can ask your elfs to make this for me. See you soon.
Jayzlei Weir
First Grade, Mrs. McConaughey's Class,
Newport Grammar School
Dear Santa,
I want a toy horse and a castle. Also a Barbie,a dragon,and a mystery surprise.
I’ve been really good this year. I love you.
Love,
Sawyer mae
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a PlayStation 5, Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku, Rick and Morty Action Figure, Ronaldo, and an iPhone.
Thank you Santa,
Cruz Kyker
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a good year, and I hope you don't think I've been too bad this year. I really tried hard! This year for Christmas I would like a new bicycle to ride with my sister. I would also like to have a Ghostbusters dress up costume and a new NBA 2k game for the Switch. And, if it's not too much trouble, could you bring me a new pair of shoes and some new pajamas? Thank you and I hope you have a very Merry Christmas!
Love,
Maddox Effler
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a hoverboard and Little Live Pets mama Surprise.
Love,
Harper Kuykendall
Newport Grammar School
Mrs. Robertson's 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I let my sister get in from my side of the car. I want a Nintendo switch and a hand controller with it. And a lot of Pokemon cards. I like your red suit. Thanks! Bye!
Love,
Truman Bailey
Dear Santa,
How are you, Santa?! I'm doing good. I’ve been good too. I play with people and give hugs. I would like a toy microphone, a toy car, a hairbrush, a makeup kit, and a bouncy ball.
Love,
Olivia Burns
Dear Santa,
I've been nice at school. I don’t hurt people, get mad, or talk in class. I want a phone for Christmas. Can I also have a Paw Patrol toy? I like Skye.
Love,
Christina Lewis
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good! May I please have a Spider-man game and Spider-man robot lego? I’m definitely buying myself a brand-new tv. I also want a new PS4 controller with Spider-man on it. Do you know the real Spider-man? Could you bring him, too? Thanks!
Love,
Cameron Ziser
Dear Santa,
I’m probably on the nice list. Sometimes I’m mean but the next day I’m good. I’m mostly good. Can you please get me tickets to Soaky Mountain? We haven’t been in so long. I probably want some more hot wheel race tracks. I want a lot of them. Basically.
Love,
Mason Crowder
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good to my baby sister. For Christmas, can I please have a lightsaber and a toy gun? Can Addison have a baby toy? Did you know my baby can walk now?
Love,
Brayden Hartsell
Dear Santa,
I know I’ve been good this year because I bring stuff to sister every day after school. Can you please bring me a lightsaber and lightsaber gun and a Fortnite scar and shotgun? And what about a Minecraft pickaxe, a Hot Wheel spintire, and a Minecraft bow and arrow and lovey chicken. And that’s it.
Love,
Gatlin Gilbert
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year. I’m going to school now and I’m doing well. I would like turtles for Christmas. Can I also have a couple different things for my friends at school? What is something all first grade kids would like? Bring that. Thank you.
Love,
Corbin Kenner
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. Can I please get a plushie of Pluto the doggie? Can I also have a Baby Alive growing doll and a rainbow pillow? I suppose I will also ask that you get something for the kids who are homeless…like more Baby Alives. I love you!
Love,
Blakelee Williamson
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year because I really want you to get me a Baby Alive that is sick. I really want this Elsa doll you play with and a Pluto toy. Can I also have a basketball?
Love,
Lakelyn Roark
Dear Santa,
I know I have been a good girl this year. I want a kitchen with my food and pots and pans. I also want a new bigger back with tassels on it. I would also like a doctor thing that rolls around so I can check your heartbeat. Lastly, I’m saying that I would like four of the LOL balls.
Love,
Lexus Stallings
P.S. I left you out cookies and milk!
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a my size Barbie to play with my baby sister. I think my baby sister would like to have a duck that sings because she likes ducks and she likes singing. Thank you!
Love,
Aurora Williamson
Dear Santa,
I wish it would snow all the time. For Christmas this year, can I please have a makeup set and a new water bottle? Can you please bring my mom a school supply kit because she goes to school and has to do work at the house sometimes.
Love,
Brittany Manning
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I let my sister get in from my side of the car. I want a Nintendo switch and a hand controller with it. And a lot of Pokemon cards. I like your red suit. Thanks! Bye!
Love,
Truman Bailey
Dear Santa,
How are you, Santa?! I'm doing good. I’ve been good too. I play with people and give hugs. I would like a toy microphone, a toy car, a hairbrush, a makeup kit, and a bouncy ball.
Love,
Olivia Burns
Dear Santa,
I've been nice at school. I don’t hurt people, get mad, or talk in class. I want a phone for Christmas. Can I also have a Paw Patrol toy? I like Skye.
Love,
Christina Lewis
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good! May I please have a Spider-man game and Spider-man robot lego? I’m definitely buying myself a brand-new tv. I also want a new PS4 controller with Spider-man on it. Do you know the real Spider-man? Could you bring him, too? Thanks!
Love,
Cameron Ziser
Dear Santa,
I’m probably on the nice list. Sometimes I’m mean but the next day I’m good. I’m mostly good. Can you please get me tickets to Soaky Mountain? We haven’t been in so long. I probably want some more hot wheel race tracks. I want a lot of them. Basically.
Love,
Mason Crowder
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good to my baby sister. For Christmas, can I please have a lightsaber and a toy gun? Can Addison have a baby toy? Did you know my baby can walk now?
Love,
Brayden Hartsell
Dear Santa,
I know I’ve been good this year because I bring stuff to sister every day after school. Can you please bring me a lightsaber and lightsaber gun and a Fortnite scar and shotgun? And what about a Minecraft pickaxe, a Hot Wheel spintire, and a Minecraft bow and arrow and lovey chicken. And that’s it.
Love,
Gatlin Gilbert
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year. I’m going to school now and I’m doing well. I would like turtles for Christmas. Can I also have a couple different things for my friends at school? What is something all first grade kids would like? Bring that. Thank you.
Love,
Corbin Kenner
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. Can I please get a plushie of Pluto the doggie? Can I also have a Baby Alive growing doll and a rainbow pillow? I suppose I will also ask that you get something for the kids who are homeless…like more Baby Alives. I love you!
Love,
Blakelee Williamson
Dear Santa,
I've been really good this year because I really want you to get me a Baby Alive that is sick. I really want this Elsa doll you play with and a Pluto toy. Can I also have a basketball?
Love,
Lakelyn Roark
Dear Santa,
I know I have been a good girl this year. I want a kitchen with my food and pots and pans. I also want a new bigger back with tassels on it. I would also like a doctor thing that rolls around so I can check your heartbeat. Lastly, I’m saying that I would like four of the LOL balls.
Love,
Lexus Stallings
P.S. I left you out cookies and milk!
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a my size Barbie to play with my baby sister. I think my baby sister would like to have a duck that sings because she likes ducks and she likes singing. Thank you!
Love,
Aurora Williamson
Dear Santa,
I wish it would snow all the time. For Christmas this year, can I please have a makeup set and a new water bottle? Can you please bring my mom a school supply kit because she goes to school and has to do work at the house sometimes.
Love,
Brittany Manning
Northwest Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Cline
Dear Santa,
How is Jingles? I would like a ring for my Mom. I would like three cars and a gane chip. Talk to you soon.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph. I wot a litl kitten for Mrs. Cline's baby. I wot a race car set.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I want a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like some makeup, nails, and a cat. Could you bring my mom some earrings? Also bring a remote control for my brother and botleries. One more thing 2 Nintendo switch.
Love, Britny
Dear Santa,
How is Bubba doing? I want a Sonic toy and a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? All I want is a big Teddy bear and makeup and a bath bomb, LOL and a dry erase board. Mi name is Lakyn. How is mis clos.
Lakyn
Dear Santa,
How are reindeer today? I like Santa Klos to gv me monster truck.
Love, Varshil
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want makeup and Princess dresses and heels and My Life Doll and a puppy. Make sure that Rudolph is being good.
Love, Daniella
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a big bath bom with rings. I would like a makeup pallet.
Love, Addy
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a two new games.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I wont Ninjas, Dinosaurs, race cars, and Pokemon Switch game. Be karful.
Mason Klaft
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeers? I wont a x box. A mouse on a key board and head phones and game chair. Have a good Christmas.
Kolten Gilliam
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my family and I wont my mom to be hapee and I do want money so I can by my mom something. That is all. Plees plees plees.
By the way, how are you doing Santa? How is Mis Clos? Tel Rudolph his nose needs to shine.
Love, Daenerys
Dear Santa,
How is D. the Elf? So les get staredid. I will like a horses with babells and a barn, a unicorn toys, and Encanto dolls. A makup set, the reel set. A Foot tol of $100 dolrs. And tel D. Elf and Rudolph that they are the best.
Love, Libby
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want the Soggy Doggy game. I also want a remote control car. I hope you like milk.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
How is the Elfs? Oh! Did I not tel you my name. My name is Jazzy and I wont a LOL set and a doll princess and a Aurora. Bye Santa.
Jasmine Perkins
Northwest Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Hogan
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. I wunt for crismis is a Brbe Drem hous and pjomus and I will live you ckooces and millck. Love Ava. And I want to by Mrs. Hogan now clos for Crismis and a lot of dolrs and a for gullen set with mackup and a havbord and nilles and a I fone 3 and 9 prpr hiy hiis and mor mvhe and 9 hode with strips and 9 box of tatos with stickrs and a Legos and a now captrbook.
Love, Ava Hassan
Dear Santa,
I like a forweeler and a dokomon and a robot and a tine puppy.
Love, Jacen
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good boy. I want a new phrone 14 and a nuthr phrone14 for my bruthr.
Love, Kyelan
Dear Santa,
I wunt pink high heels for Krismis. I wunt a hoverboard and a skats and a coloring set and a Lego set and a kichen and I wunt a tablit and a make-up set and a fone and rare Pokemon kords and a baby doll set and some Brbes dolls and a irtindo swich and a brbedall home.
Love, Paisley Frazier
Dear Santa,
I will lev you cookies on a mic. I bin a good boy. I wut a rodot for xyismis. I wut a lot lov foremon. I wut a lot lov rat pocemon. I wut them to be vessess. I wut a huvv brod. I wut a I phone 14. I wut a ntido swich. How is the reindeers?
Hunter Ellis
Dear Santa,
I wood like for crmis a doll hous and a hover board.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing well. I hope the raindear are staying healthy. I want for Christmas a nentendswitch.
Love, Cathleen
Dear Santa,
I like a 1,000 dollars PS4 and a red very very enspense X box. I will gif you cookees and milk. And 300 Poceemon pacs.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I want a huvrbood and two I phone 14s, too Pokemon pac, a little forwheeler, three Pokemon pak for Pokemon. Lots of Pokemon and Nintendo Switch.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would love it if I would get 3 Hot Wheel cars and 1 red Jeep, 1 orange Jeep. A Hot Wheels backpack with it also. A soccer ball to play with. A four wheeler to ride on and a Hot Wheels cake to eat on for Christmas.
Ryder Moody
Dear Santa,
I love your presents. I want a cat, a red I phone with Barbies. I want to pet the reindeer.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
How are you. I want Pokemon cards and a drone. I also want a tablet and Nintendo Switch. I will leave milk and cookies.
Love, Mateo
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like some naruto stuff. I wont some new shoes, a nuruto hoodie, and a naruto shirt. I am thankful for Santa. Naruto shoes.
Granden
Dear Santa,
I hath bin a good booy. I want pokeemon srts and a mootoo pokeemon pac it and a ramoe chrsrd pack it and a grone and a chrsrtdpokeemon pasit and barood pokeemonk e pac it and a Chrmilinee in pacit chrmenar pac it and dlasols pac it scsrdrl pac it and a pokeemon sekit foom fo sygurdl.
Curtis Henderson
Parrottsville Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Markeyla Davis
Dear Santa,
I want a drem brbie hase and a Blooey hase. I want a toy cat and dog.
Ayla Vorce
Dear Santa,
I want a tablit and I wat Slim.
Gracelyn Samuel
Dear Santa,
I want Pokmon cards.
Bentley Shults
Dear Santa,
I want batman stuff and suprman pellow. I want avengrs on my blanket.
Peyten Coggins
Dear Santa,
I luv Santa. I want Pokemon. I want a I fon.
Colton Baldus
Dear Santa,
I want a I phone and a book and a toy phone. Plees and thank u.
Addalyn Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a Squishmelo and a Sliptsand d toy poni and that is it. Thank you Santa.
Chloe Barry
Dear Santa,
I want some rare Pokemons. I want a new tablet. I want a Pokemon box. I want new Nerf guns.
Jackson Beaty
Dear Santa,
I want make up. I want a I fone. I want a scwushmelelo. I want a LOL. I want a preted dog. Plese and thrk you Santa.
Knoxlee Cobb
Dear Santa,
I want sumthing kool. I want a talking glob.
Carson Birchfield
Dear Santa,
I love u. I want a Gabby 2 doll house. I want a smoosh mella.
Charlotte Zagaeski
Dear Santa,
I want a toy robot. I want a toy Pokemon and a hippo.
Council Shelton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon rares and a box of Pokemon.
Liam Joynt
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dinesor, toy robot, and a helachoptr.
Zachary Keith
Dear Santa,
I want a jagn. I want a robt and I want a rel dog.
Noah Szekely
Dear Santa,
I lov you Santa. I want a big Hipo.
Zayleigh Giles
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll. Thank u.
Audrey Perry
Dear Santa,
I want the gaddys doll house, makup doll, and a ne go campr.
Alexus Lawler
Parrottsville 1 st Grade
Teacher: Ms. Shults
Dear Santa,
How are you today. For Christmas, I want a ex Box en a litol rumthenlitol. Lic a modejile. Cen.
Julius Clark
Dear Santa,
Hi, I want a x-box. I will leave sum milk and cookies and I wat a Belt and I wat a New Shoos and I wat a apute and I wat a desk.
From Lane Ballard
Dear Santa,
Hi. Hawurhrrf dookiesmic Dordie.
Love, Mya
Dear Santa,
How is the Elves. I'll leave hot chocolate and I will leave cookies.
For Christmas I want a ntioswihr and I want a transformer.
Love, Axl
Dear Santa,
Hi, how is the Elfs. I ples nav a machion mikeey.
Luv, Ramsey Reed
Dear Santa,
How is Rudof? Ill leev hot chocolat. I want a toy donw manin.
Love, Isabella Freshour
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? Ill leave cookies, milk, carrotts. For Christmas I want is a X box.
Love, Atticus
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today. I want a xbox seresx madden 23 24 25.
Frum Jaden
Dear Santa,
How are you today? Hello! Hi! Ill leave Hot Chorolatox cookies and I want a barbe cemeer, LOL doll haws. Moytikmik.
I love you.
Kinsley Green 2022
Dear Santa,
Hello. How is Ruddof. I will Leev you milk.
For Christmas I wata soak lee. I wat for Christmas is a Jrossicwrld Pupit and a sqwrol Piushe and I watolfy Tokom.
From Luke
Dear Santa,
Hello. Fwilicoo Kes. For Chrismis I wont a x box.
Hayden
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today! I'll leave coffee. I want a xbox and madden 23 and madden 24, v box, I pad, ps5, Apple woch, and football. X box sereyx, mor v bux, football lamp, gas monstre truck toy.
From Levi
Dear Santa,
Y re the Best Santa. Belts wit and brbese. Ev box and frah, chip braslit.
Luv, Leah
Dear Santa,
I would like a make-up set and lots of coloring stuff and also a big stuffed animal. I have been very good this year.
Love, Winter
Dear Santa,
Say hi to Blitzen for me. Santa, get me a doggy for Christmas. A German Shepherd for Christmas. Can you get me a toy tractor for Christmas? Can you get me a baby cat for Christmas? And can you get me a pet iguana? Can you get me a toy dinosaur? Tyrrannosaurus Rex?
Love, Daxton
Dear Santa,
Hello tti. How are you today Santa. I will leev sum cucees for you Santa.
Santa can you git me e gxcordshudrids. I wont 5 chorsodgx Pokemon and a nuf gun but a fak gun and a 100 Plan Pokemon cod Soindoixshot gun and a Ps5 olnda iFone. Thois olll Tholt I wont a Blue Culurdorunrd.
Luv, Mason
Dear Santa,
How is rudlof. How are you today. I'll leave cookies for you.
For Christmas I want pokemon and Hot weels and sonic plashes and pokemon plushes and a ipad and a nerf gun and a nitendo and a jrasic wold.
For Christmas I want a ninja Kid red shirt and pringles.
From Myles
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are xat today. I wot a fooh cow bac bac foh ms Shults a noo Pokeomk lexbox, glob Norf gun, nitendo rinstois plaa tltotwillrack lisr roimi mocn. She wat a noo car. I mi boo woot a noo Pooawiin. Rod mi sisrs swacu a rwn Wwe bal. I woot a mabsix gaspoor.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
How is rudof? I will lev yu sum cukes. I not a gabos dol Hous.
Luv, Ariel
Smoky Mountain Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: Mrs. Phillips
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? Can I please have a Ukulele. Will you please get me a barbie doll. I would also like to have unicorn stuff to play with. Will you please get me a big toy Pony? Thank you so much!
Mia
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? I have always wanted a pair of rollerblades. I would also like a horse carriage to carry my dolls in. Please, will you please get me a bicycle please. Can I please get a kid motorcycle with no training wheels. Thank you!
Athena
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Can't wait for you to come and I will make cookies. Can I please have horse toys and unicorn toys? And stuff I can make braclets with. Thanks!
Ella
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for coming and giving me stuff. Can I please have a baby doll, new pretty clothes, and princess carriage?
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. I would really like if I got a Playstation5 for Christmas. Will you get me a foxy for Christmas. I really want a hoverboard. Please. Will you also please get me an elf. Thank you!
Brock
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I would love a Pixie Pop, makeup, a princess dress please, and a toy butterfly. Please. Thank you for Christmas.
Aubrie
Dear Santa,
Hey, Santa. I have tried hard to be good this year. I have always wanted a pet hamster. I also want a dog that can use the bathroom. Will you please get me a ukulele. I would also like a pet rabit. Thank you.
Jazlyn
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Can I have toy cars, a new jump set. I broke mine. Can I have mini hand games and a race track. Thank you.
Zandon
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa. I have tried really hard to be good. I would please like a new tablet since mine broke. I would also really love to have a race car. Ice cream also sounds really good. An airsoft gun sounds like a lot of fun so I would like one of those please. Thank you!
Brogen
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a pocketknife, a aerosol gun, a race car track, and a throwing ax. Thank you.
Jayce McCullough
Dear Santa,
Here is my Christmas list this year!!! Hair extensions, a frog, lights, heart earrings, head phones, and an alarm clock.
Layla
Dear Santa,
I love you. I love Cristmas. I love my mom and dad. I would like to get a new football.
Remiy
Dear Santa,
I love you. May I have a My Life doll.
Thank you.
Charlotte Chambers
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a book case and pencil box, hot wheels, and games like a PS3.
Mason Grooms
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you? I hope your ranedeer are doing good. I've been pretty good this year. Anyways what I want for Christmas is Pokemon cards and a new scooter and a Pokemon hoodie. Thank you Santa.
Uriah Surber
Dear Santa,
Can I have Pokemon, a dirt bike, a mystery box, and a remote control race car. Thank you.
Ayce Whaley
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! How are the reindeers and elfs. Can I have a blue car and snow.
Johnny
Dear Santa,
I want a coloring book, mindcraft for xbox 1, paint set, pop it, candy, dolls with clothes so I can change them, coloring pincels, paint boards, AA batteries, xbox 1 controller, anything unicorn.
Hannah
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Please can I have more Pokemon cards? And can I have the new Pokemon game?
Noah Wright
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. My name is John. I have been getting good grades in school.
I love Christmas. Thank you for presents last year. I would like 1 Nintendo Switch Minecraft.
I am 7 years old.
John
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and I love you Santa. Winter my elf is so much fun. Could I please have mouse toys, a little toy doggy, a little unicorn and another flippy floppy. Thank you. I have been good. Oh and can you get my sister some toy horses? Can't wait for Christmas!
Emory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.