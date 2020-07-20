Like last week I got my lead for this column from another Veteran friend. Doug Almy, Senior Vice Commander at local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, guided me to a Facebook post about the explanation for the 13 folds in the American Flag that has covered the deceased’s casket.
I researched the descriptions of each of the thirteen folds and found that the post was the same, with one exception, to the others I found.
The ceremony, or ritual, honoring a deceased person who has served their country with a flag covered coffin is not required by law. It is a tradition that has roots back to the Napoleonic wars (1796-1815). During cease fires the dead were transported on a flag covered caisson (usually a horse drawn two-wheeled cart used for artillery ammunition) so they could be identified by the country they were fighting for. This flag draped over the casket came to remind the living of the service and sacrifice the person has made for their country.
Before 2017 each branch of service had their own ritual for presenting the flag to the family of the deceased that included the same reasons for the 13 folds. Since this has become an honored tradition the Department of Defense designed a booklet. The DOD INSTRUCTION 1300.15 MILITARY FUNERAL SUPPORT Manual provides a uniform guide to properly burying a deceased active duty service person or an eligible Veteran.
Before I tell you about the meaning of the thirteen folds, I would like to share some facts about the ritual associated with the tradition of honoring one who has served their country, with honor.
WHO ARE ELIGIBLE:
Eligibility for a Full Military Honors (FMH) burial includes Military members who die while on active duty, a member of a U.S. military Ready Reserve unit, or a Veteran who completed a full enlistment. There are restrictions though. Any who have a less than honorable discharge, convicted of crimes spelled out in the U.S. Code, or fail to meet other minimum requirements.
THEIR FLAG:
If the deceased is active duty his flag will be provided by his command. If the deceased is a Veteran his flag is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
21-GUN SALUTE:
An important part of the tradition is the firing of three volleys by seven rifles, the 21-gun salute. This is the only difference the Facebook version had than the others that I found. That version states that the number 21 comes from the date of the Revolutionary War 1776, which added equals 21.
Another version is the tradition comes from a battlefield signal (the most recognized one). When seven guns fired three rounds it signaled a cease fire between two fighting units. Each side was then able to go into the “no-man zone” and retrieve their dead and wounded. When all casualties were removed from and back behind their own lines, each side would fire a volley of three shots. The fighting would begin, again.
A third version is that when ships of the British navy would fire seven cannon shots (most ships at that time only had seven cannons) to signify they had no intent of hostile action. The land-based cannons could fire three shots to the ships one shot and so the land-based cannon fire equaled 21 rounds. As the powder used in the cannon became better the ships were also able to do 21 rounds and this set the tradition for them.
You can choose which ever version you like but the results of each has led to today’s ceremony to honor our fallen with a seven-man group, firing three rounds each.
TAPS:
Taps is played at the closing of the burial ceremony. Taps was composed by Civil War Union Brigadier General Daniel Butterfield at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, in 1862. (The song is thought to be a revision of a French bugle signal, called “tattoo,” that notified soldiers to cease an evening’s drinking and return to their garrisons). The U.S. Army officially adopted the name Taps in 1874.
It is said that soon after it was composed, a Union Captain, John Tidball had Taps played at the burial of one of his men that was killed in action. He had it played instead of the traditional three volleys so not to give away his unit’s position.
Just ten months later Taps was played at the funeral of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson (The namesake of my high school until two weeks ago). In 1891 the Army infantry regulations required it to be played at all military funerals.
THIRTEEN FOLDS:
I found the post and one presented by the Mississippi National Guard Association, that I am using for my descriptions were the same for the definitions of each fold’s meaning.
A United States burial casket flag drapes the casket of deceased veterans to honor the memory of their service to the country. The ceremonial folding and presentation of the flag is a moving tribute of lasting importance to the veteran’s family.
The flag is placed on a closed casket, so the union blue field is at the head and over the left shoulder of the deceased. The flag folding ceremony represents the same religious principles on which our country was originally founded.
The portion of the flag denoting honor is the canton of blue containing the stars representing the states our Veterans served in uniform. The canton field of blue dresses from left to right and is inverted when draped as a pall on a casket of a Veteran who has served our country in uniform.
While Public Law 94-344 does not place any significance or meaning to the thirteen folds of the American flag, the sentiments below have been adopted as a tradition by Veterans and family members of Veterans of our great nation as they reflect what we recognize about our flag and our country. They give meaning and hope to those family members who have lost a loved one who served in our great nation’s military preserving and fighting for our freedoms.
After Taps is played, the flag is carefully folded into the symbolic tricornered shape. A properly proportioned flag will fold thirteen times on the triangles, representing the original thirteen colonies with each fold representing a uniqueness of its own as explained below. When folded, no red or white stripe is to be evident, leaving only the blue field with stars.
MEANING OF THE THIRTEEN FOLDS:
The 1st fold of the flag is a symbol of life.
The 2nd fold is a symbol of the belief in eternal life.
The 3rd fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing the ranks who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of the country to attain peace throughout the world.
The 4th fold represents the weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in times of peace as well as in the time of war for His divine guidance.
The 5th fold is a tribute to the country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, ‘Our Country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right; but it is still our country, right or wrong.’
The 6th fold is for where people’s hearts lie. It is with their heart that they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.
The 7th fold is a tribute to its Armed Forces, for it is through the Armed Forces that they protect their country and their flag against all her enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of their republic.
The 8th fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day.
The 9th fold is a tribute to womanhood and Mothers. For it has been through their faith, their love, loyalty and devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great has been molded.
The 10th fold is a tribute to the father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of their country since they were first born.
The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies in the Hebrews eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.
The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in the Christians eyes, God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit.
The 13th fold, or when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding them of their Nations motto, ‘In God We Trust.’
After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under General George Washington, and the Sailors and Marines who served under Captain John Paul Jones, who were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the Armed Forces of the United States, preserving for them the rights, privileges and freedoms they enjoy today.
CLOSING MOMENTS:
After the words have been spoken about this brave warrior, the 21-guns have fired their final salute, taps is played, and the flag is folded it is then presented as a keepsake to the next of kin or an appropriate family member with the following words; “On behalf of the President of the United States, (the United States Army; the United States Marine Corps; the United States Navy; or the United States Air Force), and a grateful Nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
I hope my interpretation of a woman or man who has served their country being laid to rest will help you better understand this tradition. You do not need to know the deceased personally, only that they deserve this honor to participate in a ceremony. To observe a burial or share your respect you can contact the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, located at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, or call them at 865-577-3228 for upcoming services.
SIDE NOTE:
Throughout this column I have tied the meaning of the Thirteen folds to the flag covering the coffin. This folding process and definition for each fold is the same when securing any American flag that has been unfurled.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others.
