Jeffrey Scott Reed, age 57, of Bybee, passed away Monday February 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buford Reed, and sister Phyllis Williams.
He is survived by his mother Susie Reed, son, Casey (Jessie) Reed, Kaylee (Joseph) Beretta, brothers Michael Reed and Stevie Reed, sister, Pam (Ernie) Moore, grandchildren, Ellie, Mallory, Jacelyn, Owen, also other family and friends.
He was cremated per his request and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
