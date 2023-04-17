HARTFORD — When looking for a fun way to cool off during the summer, visitors to the Smoky Mountains and locals within Cocke County do not have to search far.
14 miles south of Newport’s Main Street, Hartford, Tennessee, marks a heavily-traveled spot along the Pigeon River.
Tucked along that spot in the river are 11 different whitewater rafting outposts, each one with a different name.
Big Creek Expeditions. Rafting in the Smokies. Rip Roaring Adventures. Smoky Mountain River Rat Whitewater Rafting. Big Bear Whitewater Rafting.
These names, among many others, provide rope courses or zip-lining through the trees, tubing through the river or kayaking along the same water.
But the main point of fun, whitewater rafting, offers a zest that brings returning customers back each and every summer for rapids that range from classes I to IV.
For reference, all rapids marked on a scale with six points in total — one being still water and six being “Niagara Falls,” as one worker quipped.
Returners and first-timers alike can expect plenty of smiles along the 5.5-mile upper river route, which features 12 Class III rapids and three in Class IV.
This choice may be more appropriate for the thrill-seeker — or at least someone who’s looking for a ride guaranteed to make a splash.
Children are welcome on that ride, so long as they are at least eight years of age or weigh at least 70 pounds.
The lower river trip consists of a more scenic route with class I and ÎI rapids, so children as young as three can take part in the fun.
Those rapids even allow for one to bring a waterproof camera, as the trip will wind around mountains and follow Hartford Road to Denton.
In essence? “The Pigeon is a great beginner river,” said Joe Novotny, an owner of owned Rip Roaring Adventures who has worked on rivers across the country. “A perfect one, really. No big class five rapids, no huge drops, but there are still continuous rapids.”
“First timers, I think this area is great specifically,” added Bryce Clevenger, the assistant general manager for Smoky Mountain River Rat Whitewater Rafting. “They’re very beginner-friendly. So even though it’s a great and exhilarating experience, it’s not as risky as some of the other whitewater rivers that are higher rapid levels.”
Moreover, Clevenger added that this experience works well because it gives visitors a taste of the rafting without taking away an entire day of summer for what may be a new activity.
“You’re not out there the whole day, just a couple of hours at the most,” he said. “So you don’t have to dedicate a whole day or weekend to it, but you can still enjoy it.”
For adults and children, that means a couple of hours spent on rapids with names such as Power House, Vegamatic, Roller Coaster, Double Reactionary, Duck and Run and even Accelerator.
The names of the rapids themselves do not change much among the different companies.
Neither does the equipment, as each one gives each guest a helmet, a paddle and a personal flotation device.
Novotny also emphasized that people must wear shoes with heels — in other words, no flip-flops.
After that, they will be given “an intensive safety instruction” that is meant to familiarize guests with what they will encounter on the water.
Finally, guests will hop aboard a bus, which will take them to the put-ins.
Those spots can differ for each company, though they are all located off I-40 East at exit 451 for the upper river portion.
After that, all that is left is to ride down the river at whatever speed one may enjoy — while accompanied by a CPR-certified guide, many of whom provide the reasoning for guests to return to a specific company each year.
“It’s a staple of their summer experience, you know?” said Clevenger. “And that’s something that we strive for — we’re really focused on the guest experience and want them to come back.”
So do nearby restaurant owners, who seek to make their own splash via establishments such as The Bean Trees, Pigeon River Smokehouse, Gill’s BBQ and the Big Creek Market.
These tasty vendors provide options to those who may be looking for lunch after spending time on the river.
To work up the appetite, though, visitors can first give a shot to any of the companies located along the river.
The names and information of rafting companies that are currently available for booking can be found below. Happy paddling!
Big Creek Expeditions, located at 3671 Hartford Road, can be reached at (423)487-0178 or via www.bigcreekexpeditions.com.
Rafting in the Smokies, at 3595 Hartford Road, is available at (800)776-7238 or www.raftinginthesmokies.com.
Rip Roaring Adventures has an address of 3555 Wheat Way and can be found at (800)449-7238 or www.raftingtennessee.com.
Smoky Mountain River Rat Whitewater Rafting, located at 3630 Hartford Road, can be reached at (423)487-4303 or www.smokymtnriverrat.com.
Big Bear Whitewater Rafting is at 3165 Big Creek Road and has a phone number of (844)799-7238. The site is www.bigbearrafting.com.
Rapid Expeditions Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking, located at 3605 Hartford Road, is available at (888)504-7238 or rapidexpeditions.com.
Raft Outdoor Adventures is at 3635 Trail Hollow Road, and the phone number is (866)333-7238. The website is www.raftoutdooradventures.com.
Smoky Mountain Outdoors (SMO) Rafting can be found at 3299 Hartford Road with a contact number of (865)430-3838 and a website of www.smokymountainrafting.com.
5 Rivers Adventures is located at 3144 Dorsey Road in Cosby, Tennessee, and the phone number is (888)204-8779.
Finally, Maggie Valley Expeditions is located at 3469 Hartford Road with a number of (888)472-7238. Those interested can find more information on the company's Facebook page.
Note: Another option, NOC Pigeon Outpost, is listed as being temporarily closed.
