BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN today announced the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for women's and men's basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.

ACC and SEC teams will square off as part of the annual Challenge – one in men's basketball and one in women's basketball. Each one of the 28 games (30 starting in 2025-26) will be carried on an ESPN platform and each conference will host an equal number of home games. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

