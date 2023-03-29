March 20-24
Estate of Franklin L. Wilhelm, et al, and Thelma Dockery Wilhelm, Megan Ingenthron and Jason Wilhelm to Edward P. Cota and wife, Nicki L. Cota, 6th District, $109,000.
Keith Keller to John R. Beynor Sr. and wife, Dolores M. Beynor, 2nd District, $158,000.
LLG Trustee TN LLC to Special Properties Group LLC, 9th District, $50,100.
Karen K. Turner to Robert Walker, et al, and Christina Biddle Walker and Christina Walker Biddle, 1st District, $165,000.
William Killoran to Larry A. Walker and wife, Linda D. Walker, 2nd District, $25,000.
Mary E. Henry to Lance Hord and wife, Angel L. Hord, 5th District, $8,500.
MJS Land Sales LLC to Robert L. Witt and wife, Kimberlyn O. Witt, 1st District, $130,000.
Stanley Eugene Gorrell Jr., et al, and Donna S. Gorrell and Donna R. Gorrell to Trevor Holt and wife, Taylor Holt, 4th District, $55,000.
Raymond Hawk, et al, and Gary B. Hawk to Guy Hommel Jr., et al, and JLE Properties Inc., 4th District, $164,500.
Charles Vernon Braddock, Sucessor Co and Joyce F. Braddock, Living Trust Dated SE to Karen Anderson, 5th District, $55,000.
Gregg Sparks, Executor, et al, and Estate of Benny Edwin Lusker to Gregg Sparks, 5th District, $175,000.
Robert G. Holland and wife, Rosemary A. Holland to Trent Lartz, et al, and Rebecca Judd, 7th District, $93,000.
LMB Inc. to William Anthony Holloway and wife, Elizabeth Murrell Holloway, 2nd District, $299,000.
Bryan Freshour, Executor, et al, and Estate of Barbara Freshour to Eric Mickley, 6th District, $226,900.
Austin C. Harrell to John Edward Vanzant, et al, and Mary Ann Nicks Vanzant and Elizabeth Suzanne Vanzant, 7th District, $16,000.
Kenneth William Davis to Giuseppe Boscaglia, 3rd District, $33,500.
David Timothy Watts and wife, Jodi Melissa Watts to Washburn Property and Contracting LLC, et al, and Washburn Property & Contracting LLC, 4th District, $124,000.
PK Lodging LLC to Newport KOA Holdings LLC, 4th District, $2,500,000.
Amanda M. Coggins to Amanda M. Coggins and husband, Steven Coggins, 11th District, $0.
Steven Coggins to Steven Coggins and wife, Amanda F. Coggins, 5th District, $0.
Melvin J. Tucker and wife, Billie Jo Tucker to Shane Richard Bloomfield and wife, Brandy Nichole Bloomfield, 3rd District, $200,000.
Newsome Family Investments LLC to Kelly J. Neubecker, 2nd District, $300,000.
Jennifer Patrick, et al, and Shawn Patrick, Marshall L. Shoemaker, and Dorothy G. Shoemaker to Gregory A. Dancy, 8th District, $335,000.
Donald D. Wade, Trustee, et al, and M. Catherine Mitchell, Trustee, and Mitchell Wade, Trust to Donna Lynn Raspberry, 2nd District, $48,000.
