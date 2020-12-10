The Christmas season in this country has become a time of excesses - social activities, caloric intake, retail purchases and even feelings of charity. It has not always been so.
Other than mentioning it as a point in time, such as "last Christmas" or "next Christmas", the earliest news reference to Christmas seems to be a poem "Christmas Morn" which was published in the New York Gazette, December 25, 1752. It is pictured here. (If you try reading it, the letter "s" is printed like "f".) In the southern newspapers it was after 1810 before there is any mention of Christmas.
Bringing it a bit closer, the first mention in the existing issues of the Knoxville Gazette was April 20, 1812, when the number of Indian raids "since Christmas last" was reported. In the Knoxville Register, February 1, 1820, an essay on the true meaning of Christmas was reprinted from a Savannah, GA paper. Later that year on December 26th, the Register reported, "since it was Christmas the hands did not work." On December 26, 1823, there was reference of a "Christmas present" of $100 from Congress to the Southern and Western Theological Seminary at Maryville; that is now Maryville College.
As the years progressed there are more mentions of Christmas as a holiday, but still not to the degree of today. On December 23, 1846, the Knoxville Register reported "…presents are being prepared for the children and the children are getting prepared for the presents…" Of course, observances would have been different in the cities than in rural areas like ours. "Old Christmas" on January 5th was still observed by some in the mountain areas. (When my great-grand-mother was telling about her mother, she mentioned that her birthdate had been on "old Christmas 1853.")
To add a local connection with the season Brownlow's Knoxville Whig, December 4, 1867, reported …the Cincinnati, Cumberland Gap and Charleston Railroad…will be completed to Newport by Christmas when the track laying will cease for a season. The schedule was met as reported for the first train reached what is now Newport (then Gorman's Mill) on December 24, 1867.
Christmas was not declared a federal holiday until 1870 and probably then the Christmas activities gradually began increasing. The newspapers began mentioning Christmas in their advertisements but they started only a couple of weeks before Christmas, not at Halloween. A very interesting story appeared in the Knoxville Weekly Chronicle, January 3, 1872. It seems that H.B. Johnson had made the offer at the Market House in Knoxville the previous August that he would pay $5 for a watermelon for his next Christmas dinner. On Christmas Day H.N. McLain delivered the melon to a surprised and chagrined Mr. Johnson, who could do nothing but pay up. (That would be about $100 today.) It was reported that Mr. McLain had successfully preserved melons in the past by placing them in a room in his house where the temperature remained constant.
Let us move onto Newport in the year 1899 when Christmas fell on Monday. It seems there was a full Christmas season of social activities.
The Knoxville Sentinel, December 14th, under "Newport News":
- Local merchants are well supplied with Christmas stock.
- The Epworth League of the ME Church will hold special Christmas exercises December 24.
- The Clifton Club will hold its Christmas entertainment December 29.
More Newport information appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, December 24th:
The musical entertainment given by Miss Cureton on Friday evening marked the beginning of the holiday entertainments and social events in Newport. It consisted of a well-rendered program, which showed to have back of it, excellent musical talent and careful and laborious attention administered to studious pupils. [Miss Mattie Cureton (1873-1909) was from Loudon and was a cousin to the Curetons on Newport. She was the music teacher in the school. The program was given in Burnett and Baer Hall, which was in the building later occupied by McNabb's and Stokely-Shults.]
Saturday evening was taken up with several Christmas tree celebrations at three of the churches, as a result of which anxious children who have filled the Sunday Schools to over-flowing for some time are now the happy recipients of their portion of Santa Claus. On Monday evening at the Presbyterian church a production of "Jacob's Ladder" will be given.
Cards are out announcing a book reception to be given by the Winooski club on Wednesday evening the 27th at which time they hope to greatly increase their already complete library. This event is looked forward to by those interested as the most brilliant of any given during the holidays, as it is an annual reception of the club.
A long article, entitled "A Gay Week at Newport," appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, January 1, 1900:
December 31 - Christmas week in Newport has been one full of notable events and social gaiety. The passing out of the year 1899 and the nineteenth century will be marked by the usual watch parties at various homes and churches.
Tuesday night at the handsome residence on Pine Hill, Mr. and Mrs. B.D. Jones informally enter-tained quite a number of young people.
Friday night, the Clifton Club entertained its members, their families and young lady friends with a luncheon at their club rooms in the Robinson block. This was easily the crowning social event of the season. Those present unite in words of highest praise for the club's efforts to furnish a few hours of up-to-date amusement.
The decorations most prevalent were United States flags arranged in a highly creditable manner. In one end of the main hall was a picture of [Admiral] Dewey encircled by United States flags and holly. The walls were well supplied with rare specimens of art. The center of the hall was covered by tables placed so as to form a star. A pot of lilies formed the center of each just above which was a large light encircled by holly with red ribbons attached, extending to a finger bowl with red berries floating, placed in four opposite directions of a star. The table was covered with little pieces done in strawberries, the handiwork of lady friends of the club. Ten other small tables were artistically arranged about the hall.
After the vocal solo by Miss Anna B. Jones and selections by the Newport string band, P.T. Bauman, the club's president, announced that the most interesting part of the program would be entered upon when all were seated. A delicious meal was served from Kern of Knoxville by a corps of beautiful little girls under the supervision of Miss Mary Meyers.
The president then called upon Dr. R.C. Smith and W.H. Jones, who responded in two well-made talks when the evening's entertainment was brought to a close.
The Winooski Club was composed of a group of young women of Newport, while the Clifton Club membership came from the young men. This club was organized by September 30, 1897, according to the Newport Weekly, but a reference "…since the Clifton Club ceased to exist…" appeared in the Plain Talk on February 6, 1902. It was revived about 1920 and was still around in 1923. It should not be confused with a ladies' club which was active here much later. The Robinson block was on West Main Street between McMahan and Woodlawn Avenue.
