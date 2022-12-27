Vols 1

MIAMI – Tennessee football officially arrived in Miami in preparation for its Dec. 30 Capital One Orange Bowl matchup against ACC champion Clemson. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers’ charter flight arrived at Miami International Airport Christmas evening.

Tennessee held its final practice in Knoxville on Dec. 22, and the team then enjoyed two days with their families for Christmas before making the trek to Miami this evening.

