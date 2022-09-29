Robert Evan Lee died peacefully and with no regrets on September 20, 2022 from complications of frontotemporal dementia.

Born in Del Rio Tennessee in 1937, his early years were defined by the rhythms of Appalachia and its people. Bob spent his childhood roaming barefoot through the hills and streams of the Smoky Mountains with his dog, falling off logs, out of trees, and into creeks and dodging copperheads, snapping turtles, yellow jackets, and Mary Lou Burnett. For entertainment, Bob played marbles and baseball in the spring, fished and swam all summer, played basketball and football in the fall, and chucked rocks onto frozen streams in the winter. In the evenings, tucked away in his feather bed, he read about Lawrence of Arabia and Tom Sawyer and dreamed about someday finding his own Becky Thatcher.

