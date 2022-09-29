Robert Evan Lee died peacefully and with no regrets on September 20, 2022 from complications of frontotemporal dementia.
Born in Del Rio Tennessee in 1937, his early years were defined by the rhythms of Appalachia and its people. Bob spent his childhood roaming barefoot through the hills and streams of the Smoky Mountains with his dog, falling off logs, out of trees, and into creeks and dodging copperheads, snapping turtles, yellow jackets, and Mary Lou Burnett. For entertainment, Bob played marbles and baseball in the spring, fished and swam all summer, played basketball and football in the fall, and chucked rocks onto frozen streams in the winter. In the evenings, tucked away in his feather bed, he read about Lawrence of Arabia and Tom Sawyer and dreamed about someday finding his own Becky Thatcher.
At barely 18, Bob ventured to Washington DC where, in August of 1955 in the middle of a transit strike, he reported to work for J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI. After four years of toiling amid dusty investigative files, it was time to strike out in a new direction.
In early 1959, when Vietnam was simmering but not yet on the average American's radar, Bob enlisted in the Air Force where he was trained as a Vietnamese linguist and air traffic analyst. While on flight status in South Vietnam, he served as a crewmember on aircraft staging out of Tan Son Nhut. When he wasn't flying around in the back end of a transport aircraft with a 45-caliber automatic strapped to his hip and a parachute close at hand, he could be found rummaging through book stores in downtown Saigon. This was his introduction to the American intelligence community, where he would finally settle into what would become a lifelong career.
Once discharged from the Air Force in 1963, Bob spent the next 40-something years serving in a variety of roles at the National Security Agency. A quiet intellectual with deep knowledge on everything from history to politics to world religions, this was a natural fit for Bob. He could smoothly pivot from one crisis to another and successfully steered both tactical operations and national-level policies to U.S. advantage over the years. Known for his highly accurate predictive analyses, he became special advisor to two Directors of the Agency.
At his core, Bob was everything one would expect from a Southern gentleman. No unkind words ever passed his lips. Others' shortcomings and quirks were simply "part of their charm." His life was defined by integrity, honor, chivalry, humility, and adherence to the Golden Rule; his purpose in life was to always be a better man than he was the day before. Though life tested him (teenagers! in-laws who would break into song for no reason!), he remained a deep reservoir of calmness and sweetness for all who knew him and loved him. Even in illness, he remained true to his gentlemanly roots.
Bob was also an accomplished writer, photographer, world traveler/adventurer, and a surprisingly good prankster. He could also tear up a dance floor. In the words of one of Bob's favorite writers (Hunter S. Thompson), "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a Ride!'" Bob had a great ride.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Frances (née Rogers) Lee, children Jacqueline Lee Taylor and Robert Allen Lee, brothers Bill and Butch Lee, stepchildren Rebecca, Matthew, and Timothy Hutchison, 9 grandchildren, Aunt Virginia Stokely, and former spouse Joyce Lee.
In lieu of flowers, some may wish to consider donations to a scholarship fund Bob created in 2012 to honor his mother and uncle, both educators. This fund helps Appalachian students who might not otherwise have the means to continue their education. Donations can be sent to:
Walters State Community College Foundation
P.O. Box 1508
Morristown, Tennessee 37816-1508
Attn: Ruth Stokely & John H. Stokely, Jr. Scholarship Fund
