NEWPORT—Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy C.J. Ball recently spoke to budget committee members, on behalf of Sheriff Armando Fontes, concerning the new fiscal year budget for the office.
Ball started by telling the committee that state funding for the county’s School Resource Officers (SRO) would be slashed by more than half in the new fiscal year. The decision was made rather abruptly after several years of Cocke County receiving $245,000 to cover the 11 officer positions across the seven schools in the system. The state will now provide $99,000, which leaves county leaders with yet another large bill to cover with a cash strapped budget.
Ball said discussions are being had between the county, Sheriff’s Office and school system on how to best cover the deficit. The school system is willing to fund half of the needed amount, according to Ball, but the county would still need $73,000 to ensure SRO positions are retained.
“We have been working diligently with the State of Tennessee over the last three or four months asking questions about our SRO program,” Ball said. “On Friday, Casey Kelley (Assistant Director of Schools) received an email from the state saying they want to defund the SRO program from $245,000 down to $99,000. We have to come back and figure out a way to fund the rest of the SRO program between us and the school system.”
Ball said the decision to provide 100% funding was made three years ago, but Cocke County was to provide a 25% match. Rep. Jeremy Faison went before the governor to discuss the county’s needs and lack of ability to provide resources. The match was waived allowing the county to hire the additional needed deputies.
Money is budgeted for the program by the CCSO each year but expenditures are reimbursed by the state. Faison is in discussions with state officials seeking answers as to why the cut was made. The state’s decision came as a shock to committee members who see no other option but to fund the program.
“They have this rainy day fund set back but then they want to hurt these distressed counties with this. How many of these children’s lives is it worth to them,” Commissioner Norman Smith said concerning the reduction. “One of the best things we’ve ever done is put an SRO in every school. If something happens at Grassy Fork there’s somebody there. You don’t have to wait 40 minutes for a deputy if some nut comes in there with a gun.”
Ball said the office is looking for any additional resources or funding that may be available to help offset the costs. Another item that will increase is the fuel budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. A total of $135,000 was allocated for two budget cycles ago, but the department asked for that amount to be reduced to $125,000 for 2021-22. Due to the rise in fuel costs the department is actually $19,000 in the red for the current fiscal year. Ball said transfers within the CCSO budget have been made to cover the added costs.
“We’re asking for a $25,000 increase in the fuel budget but $145,000 probably won’t be enough. We’ll finish the year at around $160,000 and it’ll probably take that next year if prices stay the same. We’re trying to offset things by keeping patrol cars in areas of high call volume and staying stationary until needed on a call.”
The Sheriff’s budget also requests an increase in pay for deputies as efforts continue to be made to retain employees. Commissioners voted to increase the pay for deputies for the current budget year, which raised the base salary level.
An increase has been asked for again to bring deputies closer to the $15 per hour mark. Due to the ranking system of the office, Ball said it’s more advantageous for employees to see an increase of a specific dollar amount versus a percentage raise.
“Raises within the sheriff’s budget is the biggest increase. We work 12 hour shifts, so eight hours a month every officer gets paid straight time for that eight hour amount. We went at a $14.50 per hour increase for all officers that raises the starting pay up,” Ball said.
“With that extra eight hours it raises their pay up to that $15 per hour mark. That’s only for those on patrol and people working 12 hour shifts. Basically everyone that makes this certain amount gets a $3,000 raise and everyone else moves up $2,250. Our promotional process is $2,000 plus your longevity step raises.
“It keeps everyone spread out. If you give everyone a percentage raise I’m going to get the big raise and deputies end aren’t going to get anything. That’s the reason percentage raises have never worked well for the Sheriff’s Office. I’ll be honest, the last $2,000 did retain and we’ve not lost that many.”
The overtime line for the office has been cut by $110,000 to help offset any potential increase in pay for deputies. The full County Legislative Body will review the request for employee raises once the committee has finalized a budget for them to review.
Portions of the jail budget, which falls under the Sheriff’s purview, will also see increases in the new year. Ball said that two grant funded positions, one within the jail guards line item, and the other under secretaries, will see a jump for 2022-23. Those increases will be covered completely by the grant.
Another increase comes in the in-service training line, which funds academy costs for new deputies. The line will increase from $25,000 to $30,000 in the new year due to a fee increase at the academy. Ball has been in discussions with officials at Walters State Community College (WSCC) to see if the program can be modified to the county’s benefit.
Deputy candidates go through WSCC for four semesters with the final being the academy itself. Ball is advocating for the academy to be the first semester so that deputies can be hired immediately. TN Reconnect funds are typically used for the first three semesters, but academy fees are left to the county to pay. If the program structure were changed to have the academy first, Reconnect funds could cover the costs meaning the county would no longer foot the bill for the education of a new deputy.
Ball said it would be mandatory for the deputy to finish the final three semesters while they are employed by the office. There is no guarantee that this will occur, but Ball sees it as another means of cutting costs to save the county money.
The allotment for prisoner’s clothing will see an increase due to the costs associated with each uniform. Ball said that inmates are prone to tearing their clothing when skirmishes break out in the jail. Mats that inmates sleep on are often destroyed as well, which adds to the cost of materials for the jail.
New mats were recently purchased costing around $40 each. Ball said there will be accountability if one of the new mats is destroyed. The inmate will be expected to pay for the item before they are bonded out of jail, as long as the court system enforces the fee.
Another change being made that could save the office money is coming in the form of a rate adjustment for Quality Correctional Health Care (QCHC). QCHC provides on site nurses at the county jail in addition to other medical treatment options. The company also provides bill adjustments for high priced procedures and transports if care is needed outside of the county jail.
Ball said the county currently pays $24,000 per month for the service, but that amount could be drastically cut in the future if services aren’t needed in the months to come. A revised proposal from QCHC will come before commissioners soon for their approval.
The final item discussed by Ball was the CCSO plan to replace the first and second floor windows in the County Courthouse. A sponsorship program could be in the works that would allow residents and businesses owners to donate funds toward the windows or even purchase one entirely. A marker would be installed with the individual's name or person they wanted to honor with the purchase.
Ball said the department is getting estimates for windows before the fundraising campaign begins. The courthouse is listed on the National Historic Registry, meaning options are very limited and specific when replacing things. Windows must be of a certain style to retain the building’s status on the registry.
