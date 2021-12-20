NEWPORT—With the high school football season over, athletes across the state are being recognized for their efforts this past season.
Cocke County had their fair share of young men placed on All-Region teams. The program had six players recognized on their respective All-Region teams, with several more earning honorable mentions.
Roman Stewart, Baylor Baxter, Brazen Stewart, Jacob Robertson, Carson Devotie and Anthony Steinbacher were named to the All-Region team with 40 other individuals. The schools within the region include Central, Halls, Heritage, Sevier and West High.
This year's honorable mentions for Cocke County include Landon Lane, Lakkin France, Ben Watts and Raeshon Palmer. Anthony Steinbacher was also named to the All-Academic team.
One of the top superlatives of the year went to Roman Stewart, who was named Kick Returner of the Year. Stewart also played in the Commercial Bank Rivalry Showcase at the conclusion of the season.
The full list of 2021 Region 2-5A All-Region Superlatives is listed below.
Player of the Year (Co)- Brayden Latham, West and Collin Shannon, Sevier Co.
Offensive Player of the Year– Caden Cummings, Halls
Defensive Player of the Year– Isaiah McGaha, Central
Sophomore of the Year– Frank Johnson, Central
Quarterback of the Year (Co)– Carson Jessie, West and Ryan Bolton, Central
Running Back of the Year– D.J. Hunt, Halls
Tight End of the Year– Thad Sterling, West
Wide Receiver of the Year (Co)– Will Siaway, Central and Corbin Overbay Sevier Co.
Offensive Lineman of the Year– Zack Plunk, Halls
Defensive Lineman of the Year (Co)– Noah Giger, West and Chase Adams, Central
Inside Linebacker of the Year (Co)– Caden Earle, Halls and Garrett Hawkins, Sevier Co.
Outside Linebacker of the Year– Isaac Bohleber, West
Defensive Back of the Year– Ja’Qurrius Wrenn, West
Punter of the Year– Jake Marcantel, Halls
Kicker of the Year– Tyson Siebe, West
Kick Returner of the Year– Roman Stewart, Cocke Co.
Specialist of the Year– Ian Miller, Central
Coach of the Year– Lamar Brown, West
Offensive Assistant Coach of the Year– Nathan Simbeck, Central
Defensive Assistant Coach of the Year– Brent Hughes, Halls
All Region Team
Central– Brady Cash, Brody Cranford, Quisean Jackson, Jaylon Sanford, Shannon Mills, Tre Lyons, Mark Adams, Caleb Johnson, Hunter Heinrich
Cocke County– Roman Stewart, Baylor Baxter, Brazen Stewart, Jacob Robertson, Carson Devotie, Anthony Steinbacher
Halls- Caden Stephens, Jaydyn White, Nolan Faust, Tae Rucker, Josh Ludwig, Camden Johnson, Ryan Kearney
Heritage– Austin O’Connor, Sean Galyon, Steven Ray, Aaron Meadows, Chase Ridings
Sevier County– Shane Scott, Stephen Cain, Byson Lane, Jake Tipton, Gavin Joslin, Braxton White, Damon Hughes, David Greene
West– Mason Adams, Jones Connor, Brock Hatcher, Stokes John, Cayden Latham, Zion Mattress, Jameiyes Mills, John Sartelle, Ryan Scott, Cooper Shymlock, C.J. Smith
All-Academic Team
Kolby Long- Central
Anthony Seinbacher– Cocke County
Simon Williams- Halls
Hayden Giffin- Heritage
Drue Costner– Sevier County
Kwan Nelson – West
Aidan Vaughan- West
Honorable Mentions
Cocke County– Landon Lane, Lakkin France, Ben Watts, Raeshon Palmer
Central– Drew Brown, Almani Remebert
Halls– Braden Beal, Connor Cummings
Heritage– Isaiah Fagg, Caleb O’Connor, Eli Golder, Ryan Butler, Chris Finley
Sevier County– Jace Henderson, Justin Walker, Mason Ellis, Andy Montoya, Connor Mason, Kellen Banks
West– Quandarius Hayes, Syxx Hoard, Jackson Lewis
