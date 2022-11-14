I would like an airplane. I would like Paw Patrol and T-Rex Toy.
Avery Allen
Dear Santa,
I would like a Dino Toy.
Love, Sienna Puglia
Dear Santa,
I would like a UR and VR Games. I would like a Xbox like my brother. I would also like an ice cream play-doh set. I
would like a new Bow. Dear Santa, I like you and I like that you get me presents.
Ryder Weeks
Dear Santa,
I want a Big Ginormous slide that goes to the sky. I want a Nerf Bullet gun. I want some nail polish. I would like a
Dream Catcher so it would catch my dreams. I want a light Saber. I want a Kid computer.
Love, Charlotte Seymour
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Toys, stickers, and markers.
From Samira Milloway
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, toy pistol, a closet, costumes. I would like, and thats it. I love my Mamaw and get her a present too.
Love, Jeremiah Douglas
Dear Santa,
I would like a nerf gun, a present, and thats all.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bee Cat. I would like an Enconto house with all the family and accessories. I would like a Toy Turkey, toy bear and that's all.
Love, Nevaeh Pack
Dear Santa,
I would like toys. I would like food, candy, apples, paper and markers, cars, wipes, fireworks, Basketball hoop, lots and lots of money, Dinosaus Rawr, Phone for my brother, towels, ice cream, toy whales, homework, Turkey Toys, a Dog, another Dog, Big Dog, 10 big Dogs, and stickers.
Love, Ryker Stanton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon Toys, Real Unicorn, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Toy, Alligator, Elsa and Anna outfits.
From Tori Romines
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck, bicycle, another bicycle for Kelsey and Austic, Santa Claus Toy, a chainsaw, a tractor, weed eater, leaf blower, a Santa Clause toy for Weston.
Love, Benton
Dear Santa,
I would like milk.
Grayson Reed
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ginormous Battle Bot, tiny Person Running Away, Zombie toy, Star Wars toy, Darth Vader and
Spiderman costume, Spiderman toy.
Love, Malachi Barrett
Dear Santa,
I would like a Spartan toy, a Spartan Deer, a Spartan Lion, a Spartan Turkey, and a Spartan Snake.
Love, Riley Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I would like a mystery present, Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse game, and a Nintendo Switch game.
Hezekiah Spurgeon
Bridgeport Elementary Kindergarten
Teacher: Mrs. Bible
Dear Santa,
I want a Guitar. I want Drum set. I want clothes. I want New Shoes. I want a Football, Soccer ball and a Basketball. I love you Santa. Also my gran gran wants a New Stove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.