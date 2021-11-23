After a dominating win against the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers last week, the Cocke County Lady Red headed into Saturday afternoon looking for another win early in the 2021 season.
The Lady Red continued their early hot streak with a dominating defensive showing in a 57-43 win over the Rabun Gap Lady Eagles to improve to 2-0 overall.
CCHS took a 26-16 lead into the half but were looking to close out the game as quickly as they could. Jaylen Cofield was able to grab one of her three boards and take it coast to coast for a two-point basket to extend their lead 30-20.
The intensity picked up for both teams heading into the final minutes of play. In a span of three minutes, there were eight fouls called which helped the Lady Red extend their lead even more. Cocke County would lead from start to finish in the 57-43 win over Rabun Gap.
