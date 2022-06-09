The lights in Northwest's gym were turned down low so that audience members could appreciate the special costumes crafted for the fireflies. Pictured are Rayven Colbert, Faith Tucker, Isabella Hassan, Jacelyn White and Katrina Conteraz.
First grade cast members eagerly waited their turn to step to the microphone and recite their lines during Northwest's production of the play "Bugz." All varieties of insects were represented including ladybugs, Army ants, Yellowjackets, boll weevils and the fruit fly.
Katrina Conteraz was one of several Northwest students assigned to the role of fireflies for the first grade production of "Bugz."
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
Skilyn Luttes led her fellow butterflies as they emerged from the cocoon during the first grade's production of "Bugz."
MATT WINTER
Annabelle Perkins was cast in the all-important role of the Praying Mantis. He character encourages all of the other bugs to place a flower under their noses to block the smell of the stink bug.
MATT WINTER
The first grade production of "Bugz" was filled with songs and dances that gave each student an opportunity to shine.
