Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak, center, crashes into Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, after being checked by defenseman Chris Tanev during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, April 10, 2023.

 Jeff McIntosh, AP Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tommy Novak scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday night to preserve their playoff hopes.

Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Predators, who have two home games remaining in the regular season — on Thursday against Minnesota and Friday against Colorado.

