NASHVILLE – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that USDA is investing $102 million to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa.

The 263 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in rural America. Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong announced more than $1.2 million in investments will go to rehabilitate homes and provide technical assistance in rural eastern counties of Tennessee.

