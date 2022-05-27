Last month, UT and SEC Network announced that the Vols’ season-opener against Ball State will carry a special 7 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff on Sept. 1 in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers’ Week 2 matchup at defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Heinz Field.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Kickoff times for Tennessee football’s first three games of the 2022 season are set, as the Southeastern Conference and the ESPN Family of Networks unveiled the early season slate on Thursday.
The Volunteers’ Week 2 matchup at defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Heinz Field. The contest is being designated as the Johnny Majors Classic for the second straight year in honor of the legendary coach and player. It represents Tennessee’s first appearance on ABC since the 2016 Battle at Bristol against Virginia Tech.
The Vols’ non-conference home game versus Akron on Sept. 17 is slated for a 7 p.m. ET start in Neyland Stadium. That contest will feature a digital-only broadcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Fans can watch the game on a television screen through the ESPN App via the major OTT streaming devices. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.
Last month, UT and SEC Network announced that the Vols’ season-opener against Ball State will carry a special 7 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff on Sept. 1 in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee’s remaining game times and television networks will be announced during the season as part of the SEC and its television partners’ selection process.
Josh Heupel’s second-year squad welcomes back 62 letterwinners and 15 starters from a team that shattered eight school records last fall. The Vols featured the nation’s most improved and fastest offense, while producing a defense that registered in the FBS top 10 in tackles for loss.
Fans wishing to purchase new season tickets can do so at AllVols.com or by contacting the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.