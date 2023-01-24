Kings 1

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, left, is guarded by Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) and David Roddy (27) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. 

 Randall Benton, AP Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 24 points, Harrison Barnes had 15 of his 20 in Sacramento's record-tying first quarter and the Kings beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 133-100 on Monday night.

The Kings tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers in the first quarter — in just 13 attempts — and scored 47 points. But Sacramento didn't put away the game until outscoring Memphis 33-10 in the fourth quarter.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.