Janice Haynes along with her husband, Tifton, own and manage an inn along a lovely creek in Cosby. Taking care of others is part of her lifestyle as well as her livelihood. Haynes delights in the many guests from all over the world who have visited the Creekwalk Inn. With her sunny smile and warm ways many came as strangers and left as friends.
Haynes strives to serve her guests beautiful and nutritious foods as part of their stay. She cultivates an herb garden and uses a wide variety in her cooking. Her love of good food, nature, horses, and all of God’s creation has been an integral part of her life always, but these passions took on an even greater meaning when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.
According to Haynes, “I was busy with life when I noticed a little dimpling in my breast. I thought that maybe I had better get a mammogram since I hadn’t been as proactive as I should have been. After a mammogram and ultrasound I had a biopsy, which indicated a problem. I needed to take care of this, I knew. But things were pulling at me. My sister, Gail, had an emergency, and she needed me at that moment so I put my own needs on the back burner.
“Actually, the way things worked out I feel that I was in the right place at the right time when I traveled to my sister’s side in California to help her. In the process of my sister’s emergency room encounter she discussed my problem with her doctor who in turn recommended Dr. Ralph Moss, a student of cancer who has done extensive research. My sister graciously gifted me the $400 to order his research on breast cancer.
“It was the greatest gift. I think it gave me my life. After I had my initial diagnosis confirmed locally, I decided to look further. I wasn’t being critical of what I was offered at home, but I have an enquiring mind and feel most comfortable when I do my own research. Every cancer is different, and everyone has their own path to take for their healing. I have one body, and I’m not a statistic. After I read the findings of Dr. Moss I decided to go to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. Duke reran the tests and found yet another lump.
“A lumpectomy for my particular kind of cancer according to Dr.Moss’ research was just as good as a mastectomy, so that is the route I took. I went to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center In New York, New York for my surgery. You get to choose your surgeon there so I checked all the surgeons out thoroughly. I even looked at their GPA from med school."
With a shy smile and a twinkle in her eye Haynes continued, “I also liked the idea that the surgeon I chose was Italian. I thought perhaps he would be more scrupulous about maintaining the female form. The fact that he had performed 1,000 lumpectomies a year for the past 10 years also set my mind at rest.
“I had my double lumpectomy at the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center there, and it was amazing. I had my surgery and then had dinner at a French restaurant that night. Sloan Kettering wanted to do chemo and radiation stating that my chances at longevity would increase if I did. When I decided against it, they were not happy. The doctor told me that people come from all over the world for even a 50% chance of increasing their lifespan, but I had to follow my heart, as we all do.
“Some of the words that were spoken to me along the way have resonated deep inside. When I was feeling scared and alone a wise woman told me that we all walk an unknown path. This made me feel a connection with everyone; I wasn’t alone anymore. These words are like a symphony in my mind playing if ever I feel afraid or alone. I’ve learned to listen to my body. I take naps, and I do what makes me happy.
“I have a deep connection to my horses, and feel rejuvenated and full of life just by being in their presence. I am in training to become a healing touch for animals practitioner. As a practitioner you are helping to heal the animals, but they really heal you. It was hard to go against wonderful doctors’ advice, and to tell the truth I was scared to death. My journey to optimum health has been exactly that, a journey.”
Haynes has been very serious about nutrition and exercise as well as finding time to do the things she loves as part of her healthy lifestyle. She studies intently and strives to make the best decisions for herself.
There are many aspects of Haynes’ story and, as she said, “I could write a book."
"My cancer came back, and I wound up having a mastectomy, after all. I take one medication, but I haven’t had one sick day. I feel really good, and at my last checkup I was totally cancer free.”
