Over the weekend, several coveted Tennessee newcomers made their way to campus to move in and begin offseason workouts. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football has officially added four talented FBS transfers to its 2023 roster, while 24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday, the first day of the spring semester on the UT campus.

The four new FBS transfers include: offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. from Miami, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally from BYU, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton from Oregon.

