NASHVILLE - For National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11 and during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans who have been a victim of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their address with the Safe at Home address confidentiality program.

"Safe at Home helps protect victims and their families from abusers by protecting their address from public record,” said Secretary Hargett. “This program is free for victims of any age or gender who have been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.