VOLS 1

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates with quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) following Hooker's skip into the end zone during the Vols' 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Returning to Anderson Training Center after a 66-24 Senior Day victory over Missouri that saw the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers record the most single-game yards in program history, the Vols turned the page to the next game and a primetime showdown at South Carolina.

After tackling two hostile environments early in the season, first at Pitt, then throttling a current top-10 team and SEC West champ LSU, the Vols faltered against Georgia. With a game under their belts to snap back to focus, Tennessee is preparing for another rowdy environment in a sold-out Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.

