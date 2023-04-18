Harper 1

After leading the Lady Vols to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Tennessee women's basketball coach Kellie Harper has been given a contract extension through the 2027-28 season. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the 2022-23 Lady Vol basketball team advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game and became one of only seven programs to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in each of the past two years, Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced on Monday that he and Kellie Harper have agreed in principle on a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Harper, who recently completed her fourth season at her alma mater, guided the UT women to their highest overall (25) and SEC (13) victory totals since 2014-15. She also produced a WNBA first round draft pick for the third consecutive campaign, a feat only three other active women's coaches and 10 all-time (including Harper and Pat Summitt) have achieved.

