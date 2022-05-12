Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler is among the 78 players who received invitations to participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine.Projected by multiple draft analysts as a first-round selection, Chandler led the Volunteers in scoring, assists and steals as a true freshman last season.
The combine takes place May 16-22 in Chicago. Television broadcast details have yet to be announced.
Five Tennessee Vols have been selected in the last three NBA Drafts, with Chandler hoping to become UT's sixth selection in four years.
Projected by multiple draft analysts as a first-round selection, Chandler led the Volunteers in scoring (13.9 ppg), assists (4.7 apg) and steals (2.2 spg) as a true freshman last season. He earned USBWA All-District honors, second-team All-SEC acclaim and was named SEC Tournament MVP while leading Tennessee to a 27-win campaign.
The Memphis native had a hand in 33.6 percent of Tennessee's scoring on the year, dishing out 161 assists—leading to 392 points—to go along with his 473 points scored.
During SEC play, Chandler averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. In Tennessee's three wins en route to the SEC Tournament Championship, he averaged 14.7 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 50 percent (6 for 12) from 3-point range.
A starter in every game he played during his lone season on Rocky Top, Chandler posted a double-figure scoring effort in 25 of 34 games, scoring 20 or more points three times. His season-high scoring output came during Tennessee's win at Colorado, as he exploded for 27 points on 13-for-20 shooting. His 13 made field goals were the most by a Vol in a game since 2013.
An elite defender, Chandler's 74 total steals were eighth-most among all Division I players last season and the second-highest single-season total in Tennessee program history.
The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tennessee has produced 51 all-time NBA Draft picks, including 11 first-round selections.
