NEWPORT—The family of the late war hero Ervin Clark Keller, was presented with a significant number of medals for his valor in combat throughout three tours in the South Pacific during World War II.
His wife of 74 years, Emma, was presented with a Bronze Star Medal on her husband's behalf, of which he was awarded two, and joined on all sides by her family at the Chamber of Commerce offices in the Tanner Building. There were enough medals to go around, so that everyone in the photo was holding something, and then there were more.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger along with County Clerk Shalée McClure were in attendance to present the posthumous awards, the event having been arranged by the office of Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Keller, a Cocke County farmer and Army veteran, died on Christmas at the age of 102, leaving behind a family who spoke now through tears of pride in his legacy.
His daughter, Brenda Smith, said Keller did not speak often of his time in the war, but she and the rest of the family recounted the stories he did share.
First it should be understood that Keller – although he was not the oldest of 12 children, having been born in 1919 – he was the boy with courage enough to take on the duties of a man, as he cared for the family after the early death of their mother when they were still children.
Later, Smith said, during one of his tours, he found himself playing a similar role. This time, however, he had to feed his fellow soldiers, and their survival depended on it. He lied just to get in.
"He fed his company. They got pinned down," she said. "He would sneak out at night, and raid the native gardens and come back and feed his company, and it kept them alive until they could get to them."
The other main story that stood out to Smith was a time when her father managed to knock out an enemy machine gun nest.
"That's awesome," said Davin Smith, Keller's great grandson.
"That would've been one of the Bronze Stars," said Rob Watkins, AMVETS Post 75 Commander.
Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway said even without the stories, the list is enough to demonstrate that Keller went above and beyond, serving his country.
"He would have stood up in front of his commander several times," Esway said, remarking on the number of medals, and their configurations on the ribbons. He said of the 100 or so total medals that can possibly be awarded, the Bronze Star Medal ranks ninth highest overall.
"It's the third highest that we give for valor," he said, putting the Bronze Star just behind the Medal of Honor and Silver Star.
Asked what Keller would have thought of receiving the awards, Smith said he would not have made any fuss over it.
The full list of awards, as indicated on the packaging slip from Blackburn's office, follows: Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal & Bronze Star Attachment (double), World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal & Japan Clasp, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award and Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.
