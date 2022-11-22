Heupel 1

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. 

 Artie Walker Jr., AP Photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina.

"We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week. And as far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day he was not available," Heupel said when asked if the Banks had been involved in an altercation with a teammate that led to him being disciplined.

