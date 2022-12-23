Vols 1

Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava dazzled Vol fans during his team's stint at a 7-on-7 event in Farragut in February. Now, Iamaleava and other members of the Vols' 2023 recruiting class are official as of Wednesday's beginning of the Early Signing Period. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's second recruiting class under head coach Josh Heupel featured 29 new players, including 24 high school prospects, as announced on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Four members of the class will join the team as FBS transfers, while 23 of the prospects will enroll in January and then participate in spring practice. Many of that group are already on campus participating in the Vols' Capital One Orange Bowl practices as permitted by NCAA rules.

