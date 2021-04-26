COCKE COUNTY—The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) recently held a public virtual hearing concerning amendments to Blue Ridge Paper Products’ effluent discharge permit at their Evergreen Packaging Plant.
The permit sets limits and guidelines to the discharge of industrial, storm water, municipal and landfill leachate wastewaters into waters of the state. The Evergreen Plant is located off Highway 215, in Canton, NC to receiving waters designated as the Pigeon River, French Broad River Basin.
Revisions include changes in current monitoring requirements at the Fiberville Bridge and removal of a color variance. North Carolina DWR agrees with the removal of the color variance, based on improved stream conditions noted during a reevaluation, including significant improvements to instream concentrations of color in the Pigeon River. North Carolina DWR concludes the variance is no longer necessary.
Several locals spoke during the hearing expressing their concerns over the renewal of the permit and removal of the color variance.
Many speakers said these measures would be detrimental to communities down river like Hartford.
Amelia Taylor, raft guide and member of Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET), said removing the variance would pollute the river further.
“My major concern is over the color variance being removed,” Taylor said.
“The river is still not suitable for full body contact, and the quality is very poor during the summer. Foam becomes concentrated and guides are getting rashes that I’m sure comes from the chemicals in the color. It is not fair to add more pollution each time.”
Deborah Barr, Director of CWEET, said the changes that have occurred over the last 20 years were brought about by community activists, not initiatives put into action by Blue Ridge Paper. She said this is more than the river and economy of Canton and Hartford, it’s about people’s lives.
“We’ve been asking for a lower effluent discharge for 20 years,” Barr said.
“The improvements that have been made wouldn’t have been done if we hadn’t worked so hard. Dioxin is in the clay and fatty tissues of fish in the river. There is a lot of patting on the back over the improvements, but more work needs to be done. This is more important than the river and the economy, it’s people’s lives.”
Charlotte Leibrock, local resident and Election Commission member, discussed the economic impact the plant has had on Newport and Cocke County.
Leibrock said Blue Ridge has focused more on the development of the community in Canton, while dismissing the development of towns downstream.
“The perception of the river has marred the health, beauty and livelihood of Newport,” Leibrock said. “Clean water is the best economic engine. If it were clean here, Newport would have development along the banks and this would be a different place. It’s time for Blue Ridge to do better so people down river can do better.”
Rafting company owner Joe Novotny agreed with all the comments that were made by those that oppose the permit renewal and lifting of the color variance.
He said things need to progress during each permitting process instead of backsliding.
“I believe we need to be more educated on how Evergreen benefits from increasing chloroform discharge and lifting the color variance,” Novotny said.
“The local community in Canton benefits from the mill, but we thrive from using the water downstream. We need to work towards cleaner water every year. We can’t stay the same or move backwards.”
Evergreen officials say that more than $500 million has been spent on environmental improvements since the early 1990s.
They claim that over 90% of contaminants have been removed from the discharge that exits the plant and eventually ends up down river.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger was one of many elected officials to participate in the hearing. She did not speak during that time, but released the following statements before the hearing occurred.
“Our local waterways are an essential part of our environment and economy as well as one of our greatest assets. They are too precious to pollute,” said Ottinger.
“Cocke Countians have fought hard for years to ensure that folks downstream of the Papermill have access to a safe and clean river. We cannot go backwards where the health of our waterways are concerned. I have called on multiple advocacy groups, state and federal elected officials and I am calling on each and every citizen of Cocke County.
“I am asking that anyone who is willing to please send in a public comment and demand advancements in the water quality of the Pigeon River. We must do all that we can to protect it.”
Public comments are being received through April 30, 2021. Public comments may be emailed with “Blue Ridge Paper Products” in the subject line to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov.
Comments will be considered in the final determinations of permit issuance and provisions, and variance removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.