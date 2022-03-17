An alumnus living in Seattle has had a big impact on the Walters State Respiratory Care Program.
Daniel Jackson, a 2006 graduate of the program, spoke with employer, Drager, about the college receiving one of its Evita Infinity V500 mechanical ventilator to be used by students. The equipment arrived earlier this year and is now in use.
“This new ventilator will improve the training that our respiratory care students receive and, therefore, the treatment they give in the future,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “We are grateful to Daniel and to Drager for the gift. What a great moment it is when a graduate decides to reach out and make a difference for current students.”
Drager is an international company providing products in the health and safety industry.
Jackson is a clinical applications specialist at the company. His job includes educating health care professionals on the use of the company’s ventilator. He is licensed as a respiratory therapist in Tennessee, Washington, California, Arizona and Massachusetts. He is both a registered respiratory therapist and a neonatal pediatric specialist.
He decided to pursue a gift from Drager after a visit to Morristown in 2021. While in the area, he went to see his respiratory care instructors at the Niswonger Campus in Greeneville.
“I gained so much through my time at Walters State and I appreciate my instructors so much,” Jackson said. “Current students are going to do so much good in the world. This ventilator will help them realistically practice their skills before they’re actually in the field.”
Jackson worked at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital following his Walters State graduation. He completed a bachelor’s degree in cardiopulmonary science at East Tennessee State University and then decided to try living on the West Coast. He worked in several states and joined Drager last year.
The Respiratory Care Program provides advanced-practitioner respiratory education through the associate of science in respiratory care. Graduates are eligible to take the credentialing examination offered by the National Board for Respiratory Care to become registered respiratory therapists (RRT).
For more information about the program, visit https://www.ws.edu/academics/health/respiratory-care/default.shtm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.