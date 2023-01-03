After Christmas, most high school basketball teams will take a few days to rest and recuperate before jumping back into the second half of the season.
Not so for the Cosby Lady Eagles, who took part in the Chick-fil-A Classic in Hampton from December 27 through 29.
The Lady Eagles (7-7) opened the tournament by beating Johnson County 75-55.
Shylee Shelton poured in 34 points and 13 rebounds, while Ali Smith totaled 20 points and eight assists.
Two days later, Cosby fell 74-44 to the host school. Shelton and Kinley Coggins finished with 14 points apiece, with Coggins totaling eight rebounds, and Smith had eight points in the effort.
“We played really well in the second half against Johnson County,” said Cosby coach Cody Lowe. “One of the better games we played all year long. And then (Thursday), just didn’t have it.
“We came up short against a really good Hampton team, and they took advantage of that.”
Still, three of the Lady Eagles’ leading scorers in the Hampton game — Shelton, Coggins and Smith — were named to the All Tournament team.
Lowe offered specific praise to each one, citing how they have improved through this season.
“Ali Smith has had a terrific senior year,” Lowe said. “She’s playing her butt off, and she deserves all the success and accolades she’s gotten.”
“Kinley, she had a good tournament, and she shot the ball well and always plays hard,” he added. “She had a good tournament and has done a good job playing the point for us when she is really a two guard. She’s having a good senior year.”
“Shylee is having a really good year herself,” he finished. “Our best rebounder, and she deserved All Tournament, too.”
Lowe delved deeper on Shelton, who has notched 79 points and 30 rebounds through the last three games alone.
“She’s our catalyst on the offensive end,” said Lowe. “I’ve seen her get hot, and she’s getting most of her stuff around the rim right now. She’s actually in a little slump from three, but she takes people to the rim and gets to the free throw line. Just doing a good job of putting the ball in the hole.”
For Shelton, Lowe said the next step is taking her basketball higher — but the end is not in sight.
“She’s got a high ceiling, man,” he summarized. “She really does.”
